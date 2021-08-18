Triple threat of tropical weather continues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we go through the middle of our work week we are tracking more intense heat and humidity along with some localized relief in the form of showers over the next few days. Heat Advisories are again in effect today as ‘feels-like’ temperatures will again surge past the 105 degree mark. This will continue until we get to the weekend when more widespread wet weather should be able to hold our high temperatures down in the lower 90s. What’s slowly becoming more of a focus is a tropical wave that is currently in the Caribbean is a tropical wave that is now likely to become a tropical system by the weekend. There is still a lot of uncertainty in terms of track and intensity, but it appears more and more likely that by Sunday we could have a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico and it bares close watching over the next few days.