Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Triple threat of tropical weather continues

By Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics, Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter
freightwaves.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree tropical systems in the Atlantic basin are still causing issues, or potential issues, almost simultaneously. Shippers and receivers should expect possible delays in truckloads, air cargo and ocean freight over the next two to three days. Fred. Tropical Storm Fred made landfall early Monday evening in the Florida Panhandle,...

www.freightwaves.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Triple Threat#Tornado#Cayman Island#Extreme Weather#Bradwxman#State College And Reading#Grace#Freightwaves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Buildings collapse as wind storm hits northeast Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A thunderstorm with winds topping at least 70 miles per hour swept across eastern Iowa Tuesday causing buildings to collapse. The Fayette County Emergency Management reported a gust of 100 mph and confirmed buildings had partially collapsed in both Oelwein and Sumner areas. One person was trapped in the Baron Motor Supply building in Oelwein was able to get out.
Iowa County, IAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Iowa, Keokuk, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 07:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Iowa; Keokuk; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN IOWA, NORTHEASTERN KEOKUK AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 738 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Williamsburg, Wellman, North English, Parnell, Kinross and Holbrook. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 217 and 228. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Grand Rapids, MIWOOD

Heat Advisory and Continued Threat of Severe Weather

The G.R. National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for areas along and south of I-96. This would include Grand Rapids. Yesterday was the hottest day of the summer (highs: 92° Grand Rapids, 94° Kalamazoo and the first 90-degree day of the year at Holland and Muskegon) and today should be just about as hot.
EnvironmentKULR8

Tropical Weather-Pacific

Tropical Weather-Pacific for Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Marty losing wind intensity; One other area of interest. Tropical Storm Marty continues to track to the west over the open waters of the eastern Pacific Ocean. This general westward track will continue over the coming days. Marty has begun to move over.
Environmentkjrh.com

Triple Digit Heat Continues

Expect another sunny, hot summer day with highs around 101 and heat indices 105 to 110. Stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities to the morning or evening. Thursday will continue to be hot with highs near 100. Temps will gradually go down by the weekend in the middle 90s. Rain...
cbs12.com

Tropical development chances continue to increase

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — We're continuing to monitor three waves in the tropics but we have our eye on one in the Caribbean that could impact The United States. A broad area of low pressure is going to form over the Caribbean during the next day or so. Conditions are favorable for development and a depression could form here by the end of the weekend. It's being dubbed Invest 99-L. This area will move northwest and should move into the Gulf of Mexico by Sunday. Areas along the Gulf Coast from Mexico to Mississippi need to monitor this wave. It has a 40 to 80 percent chance of development through the next two to five days.
EnvironmentKSLA

Heat continues and watching the tropics

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we go through the middle of our work week we are tracking more intense heat and humidity along with some localized relief in the form of showers over the next few days. Heat Advisories are again in effect today as ‘feels-like’ temperatures will again surge past the 105 degree mark. This will continue until we get to the weekend when more widespread wet weather should be able to hold our high temperatures down in the lower 90s. What’s slowly becoming more of a focus is a tropical wave that is currently in the Caribbean is a tropical wave that is now likely to become a tropical system by the weekend. There is still a lot of uncertainty in terms of track and intensity, but it appears more and more likely that by Sunday we could have a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico and it bares close watching over the next few days.
Iowa County, IAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Iowa, Keokuk, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 08:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Iowa; Keokuk; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN IOWA, NORTHEASTERN KEOKUK AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 803 AM CDT, A trained weather spotter reported a low lying street flooded in Parnell. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Williamsburg, Wellman, North English, Parnell, Kinross and Holbrook. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 217 and 228. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Iowa County, IAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Iowa, Keokuk, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 08:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Iowa; Keokuk; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN IOWA, NORTHEASTERN KEOKUK AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 803 AM CDT, A trained weather spotter reported a low lying street flooded in Parnell. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Williamsburg, Wellman, North English, Parnell, Kinross and Holbrook. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 217 and 228. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Trafficfreightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics: Fallen Flags – Illinois Central Railroad (Part 1)

There are many people interested in former transportation companies, whether they were trucking companies, railroads, airlines or ocean lines. They are called “fallen flags,” and the term describes those companies whose corporate names have been dissolved through merger, bankruptcy or liquidation. The Illinois Central Railroad (IC) is among the most...

Comments / 3

Community Policy