Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

5 ways to prepare and pack for COVID-era travel

By SALLY FRENCH of NerdWallet
wcn247.com
 7 days ago

Preparing and packing for a trip is a different ballgame with all the changes in the travel world since the pre-pandemic days. For example, you’ll want to start thinking about masks like you do about packing clothes, so bring multiple ones with you. Plus, be prepared to prove your vaccination status for entering a foreign country or even eating out or visiting a gym domestically. You’ll also want to make sure your travel documentation is all squared away: Check your passport expiration date, apply for preapproved security clearance and do the math to find out if travel insurance makes sense for you.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Travel Insurance#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Travelroseautimes.com

COVID Testing for Canadian Travel

Starting August 9th, Canadian travelers will be required to show proof of a negative Covid 19 test in order to travel into Canada. For Canadian entrance, a PCR or Molecular test must be performed. Canada does not accept antigen test results. You will need a smart phone to create an...
TravelTrendHunter.com

Carbon-Neutral Travel Packs

Peak Design is offering customers a Travel Bundle discount. The carbon-neutral leader in travel and everyday carry solutions has selections for all travel needs and requirements. This includes the versatile and durable Travel Backpack, which expands to carry up to 45L and collapses to 35L. The Packing Cubes are also included in the promotion. They act as internal dividers to organize clothes. Also included in the discount is the Wash Pouch for toiletries.
TravelThrillist

14 'New Normal' Travel Essentials to Pack On Your Next Vacation

Hand sanitizer spray is the new black. You could say that “It’s been a year” is the understatement of the year. But with the sun shining and a serious case of stir-craziness kicking in, you did it: You booked a vacation. Maybe two. Now that plans are made, you may be wondering what pandemic-era goods you should pack, along with clothes that aren’t, you know, pajamas. As public health continues to be top of mind, hygiene and wellness essentials have more than earned their spots in your suitcase. Below, a guide to 15 functional finds to toss into your carry-on before you hit the road.
TravelClickOnDetroit.com

Optimize your packing with this roll-up travel bag

As travel restrictions loosen up, summer vacationing has resumed. When preparing for your next adventure or weekend getaway, proper packing can make all the difference. By packing light and bringing all the right items, you can maximize your comfort, convenience, and style on any trip. Enter the Rolo Portable Roll-Up...
TravelMorning Sun

Smart ways to keep travel spending in check

With more people getting vaccinated, many are looking forward to reuniting with loved ones and making up for lost vacation time. However, budget is often a primary concern when planning a trip. To help make your money go further, consider these tips from the travel experts at Vrbo:. • Explore...
LifestylePosted by
Lake Country Family Fun

Traveling (Flying) with a Toddler – What I Packed & Learned

Summertime and the living is easy. I have embraced this weather and new season fully, and love the fact that as I look to the upcoming months, we have many weekends with open schedules. We fully intend on soaking in Lake Country and all it has to offer. That being said, we have had a few recent family trips (and a few more on the calendar) that have opened my eyes to traveling with a toddler.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

The Best Ways To Prepare for a Family Road Trip

Road trips provide ample opportunities for you to bond as a family. From seeing new sights to partaking in fun activities for the first time, there’s a lot that can happen when you’re driving long distances. However, while you may run into good surprises during road trips, you might also run into bad ones—making it crucial that you’re ready for anything the road throws your way. These are some of the best ways to prepare for a family road trip and ensure that everyone stays safe in unfamiliar territory.
Public Healthhawaiireporter.com

Prepping healthy food with kitchen appliances for the Covid Era

Let’s face it folks. We’ve spent a helluva lot more time in our kitchens in the last year or so than we ever dreamed possible. We’ve had no choice but to prepare nearly 100% more of our own meals. Not all of those meals were healthy and there are a lot of expanded waistlines to prove it. I’ve tried to use this period to learn how to prepare food that is going to not only be tasty but better for me.
ShoppingThrillist

Must Have Gadgets to Pack if You’re a Woman Traveling Solo

Here are the must-have safety gadgets to stay protected at all times. We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Ladders

6 tips for family travel on points and miles

Robin DeGracia’s kids have been traveling since they were in diapers. No, really. Her son was just 3 months old when she took him on his first flight. She remembers because he was in a baby carrier and she spent a lot of time on the flight walking with him up and down the airplane. When she reached to tuck his legs in as she passed the rows of other passengers, she accidentally grabbed the arm of a woman sitting in an aisle seat instead. Needless to say, the woman was horrified.
Relationshipskidsinthehouse.com

10 Ways to Prepare for Baby

Preparing for a baby is one of the most exciting times in your life. However, with so much to do, it can become a bit overwhelming! There will likely be surprises in your journey to parenthood, but it will all be worth it in the end when you welcome your new bundle of joy into your life.
TravelNarcity

6 ‘Golden Rules’ You Need To Know About COVID-19 Travel Insurance Before You Book A Trip

With fall just around the corner and winter on the horizon, many Canadians are dreaming of leaving the cold behind and travelling outside of Canada on vacation. Although a non-essential travel advisory remains in place, it's becoming easier for fully vaccinated Canadians to take trips away from home. If you do decide to book a plane ticket, the feds suggest getting travel insurance to cover your trip.
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

6 packing tips for a traveling artist

Every traveling artist knows that packing art supplies and other stuff correctly is extremely important. You need to select only the essential items instead of packing the entire studio. In case you have not drawn up your own checklist yet, here are several packing tips that are just what you need for your next travel.
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Common mistakes we make while travelling: Tips for 2022

It's natural when travelling and exploring the unfamiliar to make some carefree errors. However,. these errors may occasionally turn your journey into an unpleasant and costly experience. We. all surely enjoy travelling, but we hesitate a little when it comes to buying books. It is tempting to. purchase the right...
Goshen, OHWCPO

Family still waiting for $4,000 in COVID-canceled airfare refunds

GOSHEN — Discount travel sites were often the best way to save on travel until March 2020, when the pandemic hit and everything changed. Now, many people who purchased tickets through third-party travel sites are still trying to get their money back a year and a half after they canceled their trips.
EnvironmentTravelDailyNews.com

How to be prepared for a natural disaster when traveling

Back in 2017 and 2018, these hurricanes became household names owing to the immense havoc they caused in the Caribbean. And it seems that there are more and more natural disasters every year that are threatening the Atlantic and other areas. For instance, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti just a few days ago, leaving over 1400 dead, 6900 injured, and massive destruction to property in its wake.
Beauty & Fashionocmomblog.com

You Shouldn’t Travel Without These Items: The Ultimate Packing List

You’re about to embark on a fantastic adventure, and you’ll need the right clothes for the job. You might be thinking of buying everything when you get there, but that can cost a small fortune. The best thing to do is pack light. This blog post will go through some essential must-haves if you want your trip to go well.
ScienceBioMed Central

Keeping your lab together in the COVID-19 era

Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 234 (2021) Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a dramatic effect on lives around the world, with scientists and the conduct of their research being no exception. With restrictions in many parts of the world being gradually relieved, we canvassed members of our Editorial Board for their experiences, advice and lessons learned on keeping your lab going, and getting your research up and running again.
ShoppingHGTV

The Best Packing Cubes for Traveling

Here at HGTV, we’re all about maximizing the space you have to its full potential, from refrigerator hacks to utility closet storage. And we take that same state of mind when we travel. After all, a suitcase is just empty square footage to organize, and packing cubes make that task a breeze. We’ve rounded up our favorite packing cubes for every type of travel, from lightweight compression cubes you can throw in a camping backpack to sturdy shoe cubes that will keep fancy heels from getting squished to a nifty cube that promises to keep button-down shirts wrinkle-free. Check out our top picks below and see which packing cubes are best for your next trip.

Comments / 0

Community Policy