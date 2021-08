Who was the true creator of the Flamin 'Hot Cheetos ? The origin of this popular fry became a topic of discussion this year. The story that had endured since the early 2000s - and has inspired entrepreneurs of all ages - has all the makings of a Hollywood-worthy story of self-improvement. It said that Richard Montañez , the son of Mexican migrants in California, invented the Cheetos variant when inspired by Mexican corn while working as a janitor in a Frito-Lay factory and that this creation led him to become vice president of multicultural sales. and promotions of the PepsiCo-owned company until 2019 when he left the company.