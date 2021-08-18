Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moniteau County, MO

Moniteau County Health Center details COVID protocol for schools

California Democrat
 7 days ago

The Moniteau County Health Center last week detailed its COVID-19 protocol for Moniteau County schools entering the 2021-22 academic year. The protocol, according to documents shared by the Health Center, is subject to change based on developing science around the virus and the level of exposure in the community. As of press time Tuesday, active COVID cases have climbed into the triple digits once again — there are now 112 active cases, 23 of which were recorded on Monday alone and contribute to a total of 2,404 cases since the pandemic's start. The Health Center added five new hospital admissions during the weekend, as well as the county's 34th death since March of 2020, a resident in their 80s.

www.californiademocrat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Moniteau County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Health
County
Moniteau County, MO
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Moniteau County, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Volunteers#Cdc#School Buses#Covid#Cdc#Dhss#Dese#The Health Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Delta Air Lines to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) on Wednesday said employees will have to pay $200 more every month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan if they choose to not be vaccinated against COVID-19. The move to add a surcharge to health insurance contributions is the latest tactic by corporate America to push employees to get the shots to fight the pandemic.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

House passes John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on party lines

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed the House on Tuesday, with the 219-212 vote going along party lines. The bill, named after the late Georgia representative, would restore a provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that was gutted by the Supreme Court. It would require certain jurisdictions with a history of racial discrimination in voting to receive approval, known as preclearance, from the Justice Department before making changes to their voting rules.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open because of injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.

Comments / 0

Community Policy