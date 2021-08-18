Moniteau County Health Center details COVID protocol for schools

The Moniteau County Health Center last week detailed its COVID-19 protocol for Moniteau County schools entering the 2021-22 academic year. The protocol, according to documents shared by the Health Center, is subject to change based on developing science around the virus and the level of exposure in the community. As of press time Tuesday, active COVID cases have climbed into the triple digits once again — there are now 112 active cases, 23 of which were recorded on Monday alone and contribute to a total of 2,404 cases since the pandemic's start. The Health Center added five new hospital admissions during the weekend, as well as the county's 34th death since March of 2020, a resident in their 80s.