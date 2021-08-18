Cancel
Jefferson County, WI

3 people killed in Jefferson County car crash, sheriff says

By TMJ4 Web Staff
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NISYo_0bV8YsGm00

Three people were struck and killed by a vehicle after they got out of their own vehicles during a crash on westbound Interstate 94 Wednesday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says.

The sheriff's office tells TMJ4 News that a vehicle pulling a cargo trailer was traveling westbound when it lost control and crashed into a guardrail near the 262 mile marker around 3:56 a.m. A second vehicle then crashed into the first vehicle pulling the trailer. A third vehicle at the scene passed by, but then backtracked to give aid.

TMJ4

The office says a fourth vehicle arrived and crashed into the people involved in the incident. The drivers of the first three vehicles - all out of their vehicles - were struck and killed by the fourth vehicle, the sheriff's office says. The passenger in the first vehicle survived.

TMJ4

Interstate 94 westbound was closed from Johnson Creek to Lake Mills until around 11 a.m.

Officials say they are not pursuing criminal charges against the driver of the fourth vehicle at this time, calling it a " tragic accident."

TMJ4

Next of kin have not yet been notified. Two of the victims are from Wisconsin and the third is from out of state.

The sheriff wants people to know to stay in their vehicles following a crash and wait for first responders.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the incident.

Comments / 4

