Colby Covington explains how Dustin Poirier helped forced his exit from American Top Team

New UFC 264 footage shows Conor McGregor telling Dana White of his pre-fight injury, admitting “I had been dealing with it the whole camp.”. McGregor suffered a broken leg against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264, which led to the Irishman losing the fight via first-round TKO (doctor stoppage). It was his second straight loss against “The Diamond,” but unlike the second fight where Poirier left no doubt about the stoppage with a brutal second-round finish, this time around there are some question marks about the way the fight ended due to McGregor having been injured before entering the cage. “Notorious” has admitted that he had fractures heading into the fight but he chose to stay on the card and ended up paying for it with the injury TKO loss.