Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Colby Covington explains how Dustin Poirier helped forced his exit from American Top Team

By Adam D Martin
Posted by 
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington explained how former teammate Dustin Poirier helped forced his exit from American Top Team. Covington and Poirier do not like each other, that much we know for sure. The two have had numerous back-and-forths over the last few years, and it ultimately reached a boiling point where the two could no longer be teammates at American Top Team. That led to Covington eventually leaving ATT and joining MMA Masters, while Poirier continues to be one of the big names at Covington’s old gym. In a recent interview with The Daily Wire, Covington explained how Poirier’s dislike for him led to him being forced out of ATT.

www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 0

bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Colby Covington
Person
Robbie Lawler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#American Top Team#Att#Mma Masters#The Daily Wire#Mma Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier Wife ‘Rejected’ By UFC Fighter

Dustin Poirier’s wife Jolie Poirier and Conor McGregor’s feud continues! At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
UFCMMAmania.com

Michael Chandler: Dustin Poirier should wait for fourth Conor McGregor fight

Michael Chandler would recommend Dustin Poirier hold out for a fourth fight against Conor McGregor, instead of challenging Charles Oliveira for the UFC Lightweight championship. Chandler (No. 4) is coming off a competitive 155-pound title loss to Oliveira (watch highlights) at UFC 262 on May 15, 2021. Poirier likely punched...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor unloads on Dustin Poirier for sharing unflattering photo: “I bounced your head off the canvas like a basketball. Your wife bro. The dm’s.”

Conor McGregor unloaded on Dustin Poirier Sunday evening, this after ‘The Diamond’ shared an unflattering photo of the Irishman on social media. McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Poirier (28-6 MMA) have been at each others throats ever since their trilogy fight at UFC 264 ended due to doctors stoppage after ‘Notorious’ suffered a broken leg.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier Attacks Man For ‘Grabbing’ Wife

Dustin Poirier is currently one of the most popular fighters in all of the UFC, especially after his win over Conor McGregor at UFC 264.Megan Fox also previously dropped a bombshell related to Dustin Poirier. Recently, a fan took to Twitter and posted a video from Dustin Poirier’s appearance on...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Reveals ‘Crazy’ Mike Tyson Threat

Conor McGregor has quoted Mike Tyson to take a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov trashing him on the Hotboxing comment. “I wanna eat his children!!! When’s the last time he’s even seen them actually? His wife ? Mother? How bout [sic] you go spend some time with your kids and family for a change and keep my name out of your mouth b4 [sic] you get trapped somewhere again you mightn’t be so lucky next time.” Tyson said the ‘children’ line in the past, saying he wanted to eat Lennox Lewis’ children. Conor later deleted the tweet.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

New UFC 264 footage shows Conor McGregor telling Dana White of his pre-fight injury: “I had been dealing with it the whole camp”

New UFC 264 footage shows Conor McGregor telling Dana White of his pre-fight injury, admitting “I had been dealing with it the whole camp.”. McGregor suffered a broken leg against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264, which led to the Irishman losing the fight via first-round TKO (doctor stoppage). It was his second straight loss against “The Diamond,” but unlike the second fight where Poirier left no doubt about the stoppage with a brutal second-round finish, this time around there are some question marks about the way the fight ended due to McGregor having been injured before entering the cage. “Notorious” has admitted that he had fractures heading into the fight but he chose to stay on the card and ended up paying for it with the injury TKO loss.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Embarrassing’ Bathroom Photos Leak

Conor McGregor knows how to get a reaction out of his followers and he does it well. Conor McGregor recently took to Instagram to bring some life back to his party as he worse a pretty outlandish looking gym attire. Khabib Called Out By Bellator Champion In Video. While we...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor & Nate Diaz ‘Humiliate’ Dustin Poirier

You walk into a room and the only three people that you see in the room are none other than Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, and Dustin Poirier. Surely, not only have you just walked into the wrong room and your life may be in danger, but you’re also probably not walking into a room that is quiet as these three men have just about nothing good to say about one another….Dana White Caught ‘Stealing’ From WWE.
UFCkfgo.com

Nate Diaz, Dustin Poirier trade social media jabs

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier have never fought in the octagon. But that doesn’t mean they haven’t traded verbal jabs with each other over the years. The two called each other out over Twitter on Wednesday, leading some to believe that a fight between the two might finally come to fruition.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Colby Covington ‘Rejects’ Nate Diaz Fight For Sad Reason

The ‘Tribute to the Kings’ event headlined by MMA legend Anderson Silva and former WBC middleweight titleholder Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. took place on Saturday, June 19, at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. It was promoted by Borizteca Boxing and Toscano Promotions and produced by Global Sports Streaming. As revealed by reports, it seems the promoters of the event wanted to get UFC megastars, Nate and Nick Diaz, to compete in boxing matches at the event as well. However, while Nate Diaz was definitely interested in competing at the event, it seems the UFC prevented him from doing so. Jake Paul also begged Nate Diaz in a previously leaked phone call.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier Leaks Nate Diaz Fight Date?

UFC star Dustin Poirier was previously supposed to face Nate Diaz at UFC 230 in New York City but that bout did not take place. Now Diaz has hinted at a return to the octagon before the year end and it seems it will be in December as per his Instagram post.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Georges St-Pierre stumps for Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz trilogy fight: “Dustin Poirier probably has his number right now”

Georges St-Pierre stumped for a Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz trilogy fight, saying that “Dustin Poirier probably has his number right now.”. The UFC legend St-Pierre was recently a guest on Ariel Helwani’s The MMA Hour and he was asked what he thinks about McGregor’s recent downfall, which includes two TKO losses to Poirier, the latter resulting in him shattering his leg at UFC 264. When asked if McGregor should go after the fourth fight with Poirier if and when he returns to the Octagon next year, GSP suggested that it would be a bad idea and that Diaz is a better choice for him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy