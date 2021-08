My pathway to college and a career was a narrow—and unlikely—success story. I attended low-performing elementary and middle schools in San Francisco, and no one in my family had ever gone to college. A middle school math teacher pushed me to go to a small citywide summer enrichment program that later provided me access to a scholarship at a selective private school—one that my family otherwise never could have afforded or even thought to send me to. There, my academic preparation for college was first-rate.