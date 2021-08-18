Cancel
Dean Guitars Fires Back at Dimebag’s Estate Over Lawsuit

By Vince Neilstein
MetalSucks
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday’s news that the estate of late Pantera guitarist “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott is suing Dean Guitars came as quite a shocker given how synonymous Dime and Dean have been over the years, with Dime’s longtime partner, Rita Haney, claiming that Dean failed to fulfill various contractual obligations to the estate, both monetary and otherwise. Further, she declared that “the longstanding relationship between Dimebag and Dean Guitars is over.”

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dimebag
Person
Jerry Abbott
Person
Vinnie Paul
Person
Dimebag Darrell
Entertainment
Guitar
PoliticsBLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEAN GUITARS CEO Calls DIMEBAG Lawsuit 'Baseless, Without Any Merit And Not Grounded In Reality'

Dean Guitars CEO Evan Rubinson has responded to the lawsuit filed against the company by the estate of late PANTERA guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott. On Monday (August 16), Rita Haney, Dimebag's longtime girlfriend and trustee of his estate, announced that she was cutting ties with Dean Guitars after 17 years with the company. She also revealed that she had filed a lawsuit against Dean, alleging fraud, breach of written agreement and false endorsement, among other claims.
EconomyMetalSucks

Dean Guitars CEO Says Rita Haney’s “Desperate Attempt” is “Devoid of Reality”

The Dean Guitars vs. Estate of Dimebag legal scuffle is getting a bit snippy… and it’s only just begun. To recap: the estate of late Pantera guitarist “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott, led by his longtime girlfriend Rita Haney, is suing Dean Guitars, alleging that the company owes them money, filed trademarks that weren’t theirs, and has disrespected Dime’s legacy. Dean CEO and President, Evan Rubinson — who took over the company from his late father, Elliot Rubinson, several years back — issued a statement in response to the lawsuit, calling Haney’s demands and accusations “unrealistic” and her claims “baseless” and “without any merit.”
Economyrock947.com

Dean Guitars CEO denies Rita Haney’s “Dimebag” Darrell claims as “baseless”

Dean Guitars CEO Evan Rubinson has responded to the lawsuit filed by Rita Haney on behalf of late Pantera guitarist “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott‘s estate. On Monday, Haney — Dime’s longtime partner and the trustee of his estate — sued Dean for fraud, breach of written agreement and false endorsement, among other counts, allegedly committed after their contract with the guitar brand had expired. She also accused Rubinson specifically of being “incredibly disrespectful and often times belligerent to the legacy” of Dimebag.
MusicPopculture

Metal Band Singer Dies at 55

Heavy metal singer Mike Howe, of legendary thrashers Metal Church, has died at the age of 55. In a statement on Howe's death, the band wrote, "It is with our deepest regrets that we must announce the passing of our brother, our friend and true legend of heavy metal music. Mike Howe passed away this morning at his home in Eureka, California."
MusicPosted by
Variety

Joey Jordison, Slipknot Co-Founder and Drummer, Dies at 46

Joey Jordison, co-founder and original drummer of the aggressive hard rock band Slipknot, has died, according to a statement from his family. A cause of death was not immediately disclosed, although the statement says he died “peacefully in his sleep.” He was 46. “We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26, 2021. He was 46,” the statement reads. “Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart...
Musicthebrag.com

Dee Snider says Gene Simmons’ ‘rock is dead’ comment is ‘bullshit’

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has blasted the notion that “rock is dead” following KISS’ Gene Simmons comments about it several years ago. In case you missed it, a few years ago, Simmons told Esquire magazine that “rock did not die of old age. It was murdered. Some brilliance, somewhere, was going to be expressed and now it won’t because it’s that much harder to earn a living playing and writing songs. No one will pay you to do it.”
Chicago, ILKerrang

Trouble singer Eric Wagner has died

Eric Wagner, singer of Chicago doom legends Trouble and The Skull, has died at the age of 62. The frontman’s passing was confirmed in a post on Facebook by his son Luke this morning (August 23), after he was admitted to hospital with COVID pneumonia last week. Eric fronted Trouble...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

TED NUGENT: 'Technology Has Literally Deterred People From Practicing The Guitar'

In a new interview with retired boxer David "Niño" Rodriguez, legendary rocker Ted Nugent was asked is today's rock music has lost its soul. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "A big hallelujah that Freddie Mercury's gift of talent and soulfulness, musical creativity and adventure that so enriched everyone's lives. QUEEN's music and Freddie Mercury's musical vision and spirit, it enriched the world. It's the soundtrack, these magical pieces by the band QUEEN, just gifted virtuosos. And their work ethic — to achieve that level of success and uninhibited musical outrage takes an unbelievable man-in-the-arena work ethic. So, a salute to the QUEEN band and Freddie Mercury. But how prophetic. Because those words have iron, and we are horrifically living in that time now where technology has literally deterred people from practicing the guitar so that you could play like Jimi Hendrix and Eddie Van Halen and Billy Gibbons and Tommy Shaw, my DAMN YANKEES musical genius buddies and all the incredible musicians in my life. I've been surrounded by the best of the best forever.
San Marino, CAloudersound.com

Van Halen’s first manager recalls her first vision of ‘virtuoso’ Eddie at riotous 1974 party at David Lee Roth’s dad’s mansion

Van Halen’s first manager, Catherine ‘English Cathy’ Hutchin-Harris, shares her memories of seeing “virtuoso” Eddie Van Halen’s band for the very first time in Eruption, Classic Rock writer Paul Brannigan’s forthcoming biography of the late guitar legend. Having set up Transatlantic Management to handle the affairs of Californian hard rock...
CelebritiesMetalSucks

Vio-lence Singer and Former D.R.I. Bassist Beefing Over Vaccinations

Earlier today, we reported that Vio-lence singer Sean Killian “entered the hospital to be treated for Covid,” and is, luckily, now on the mend. We did wonder, however, whether or not Killian was vaccinated, given that a) hospitalization rates amongst the vaccinated are extremely low, and b) Vio-lence now includes amongst its members former Fear Factory bassist Christian Olde Wolbers, who is, to use a clinical term, a conspiracy theorist wackadoo (he once claimed that anyone who points their finger when speaking is a Nazi).
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Trouble/The Skull vocalist Eric Wagner, RIP

Eric Wagner, founding vocalist of legendary doom metal band Trouble and more recently vocalist of The Skull and Blackfinger, has passed away at age 62 after being hospitalized with COVID pneumonia. His son Luke confirmed the news in a comment on The Skull's Facebook, writing, "Hey all this is Luke Wagner his oldest son. Eric Wagner has passed away."
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

CATHEDRAL Frontman LEE DORRIAN Pays Tribute To TROUBLE's ERIC WAGNER

CATHEDRAL frontman Lee Dorrian has paid tribute to Eric Wagner, saying TROUBLE's "The Skull" is "the heaviest doom metal album ever recorded." Wagner, who was TROUBLE's original singer, died yesterday (Sunday, August 22) after a battle with COVID pneumonia. He was 62 years old. The news of Wagner's passing was...
YoutubeGuitar World Magazine

Gibson unveils Murphy Lab-aged Jerry Cantrell “Wino” Les Paul Custom

The Alice in Chains guitarist's new $8,999 signature model boasts a weight-relieved mahogany body, both electric and acoustic pickups, and is limited to only 100 guitars worldwide. After teasing a new signature guitar for Jerry Cantrell back in January – and revealing further details at Summer NAMM – Gibson has...

