Fast and Furious 10 Release Date Announced

By Kshiteej Naik
IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleF9 is finally releasing in Indian theaters tomorrow after several delays and Universal has already decided the release date for the next Fast and Furious movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fast and Furious 10 will be releasing in theaters on April 7, 2023. F9 director Justin Lin will be...

in.ign.com

Person
Justin Lin
Person
Jordana Brewster
Person
Sung Kang
Person
Tyrese Gibson
Person
Nathalie Emmanuel
Person
Jason Statham
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Michelle Rodriguez
#Fast And Furious#Indian#Universal#F9
