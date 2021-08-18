Cancel
Travis County, TX

Texas Supreme Court Says House Democrats Can Be Arrested And Brought To The Capitol, Siding With Republicans Trying To Secure A Quorum

By Joshua Fechter, The Texas Tribune
houstonpublicmedia.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas House Democrats who refuse to show up to the state Capitol to prevent Republican lawmakers from passing a voting restrictions bill can be arrested and brought to the lower chamber, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Tuesday. The all-Republican court sided with Gov. Greg Abbott and House Speaker Dade Phelan...

