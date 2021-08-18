Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Krispy Kreme reports strong second quarter 2021 results

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1omQj9_0bV8SvYr00

" Krispy Kreme was reporting mixed numbers for its second quarter after the bell Tuesday. The doughnut company posted a revenue of $349.2 million, beating estimates, while posting an EPS of 13 cents per share, a slight miss. Krispy Kreme went public in July, first under the ticker symbol "DNUT." This was its second public debut, with the first being 21 years ago. It was eventually acquired by Jab Holding, which took the doughnut chain private in 2016 before IPO-ing once again in 2021. Krispy Kreme shares mostly flat premarket. Palantir is betting big on gold. The data analytics software maker is purchasing $50 million worth of gold bars this month in response to economic uncertainty due to the pandemic. Following the gold purchase, Palantir may look to invest in cryptocurrencies as well. Last year an ounce of gold topped the $2,000 mark for the first time as the pandemic worsened. Spire Global made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday, and its first day was not a pretty one. The satellite company fell 5% on its first day of trading following its SPAC merger with NavSight. The company is now valued at $1.6 billion. Spire has more than 100 satellites in orbit and joins Astra, Momentus, and AST SpaceMobile as space companies that have gone public via SPAC this year. "

Comments / 0

News 12

News 12

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
588K+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Gold Bars#Dnut#Jab Holding#Spac#Navsight#Momentus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Urban Outfitters Reports Record Second-Quarter Sales, Profits

Shares of apparel company Urban Outfitters (URBN) - Get Report fell after the company reported second quarter results ahead of analyst estimates. The Philadelphia company reported second-quarter revenue of $1.16 billion with earnings of $1.28 per share. Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.09 billion with earnings of 78 cents per share.
Food & Drinkskitco.com

Krispy Kreme forecasts higher revenue on online, drive-thru bet (Aug.17)

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT.O) forecast stronger annual revenue after beating second-quarter estimates on Tuesday, betting on its online business, drive-thru and new menu items to soften any hit from the COVID-19 Delta variant. The doughnut maker's shares rose 2% in extended trading after its first earnings...
EconomyMySanAntonio

Best Buy boosts its full-year outlook after sales top estimates

Best Buy Co. rose in early trading Tuesday after it raised its full-year sales outlook on continued strong demand for its gadgets and services. The key metric of U.S. same-store sales rose 21% in the second quarter, the retailer reported in a statement. That's above the 18.4% average estimate from analysts compiled by Bloomberg.
Marketsinvesting.com

Krispy Kreme Reports Jump In Sales, Setting 2022 Targets

Investing.com – Krispy Kreme stock (NASDAQ:DNUT) rose 2.5% Wednesday in premarket trading but then turned negative even after second-quarter sales comfortably topped 2019 levels and the company set goals that included debt reduction and consistent payout of dividends. During the regular U.S. session, the stock was down 0.75%. Net revenue...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Businessinvezz.com

Target expanding toy section with the addition of 100 Disney shops

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) has announced that it will add 100 more Disney shops within its outlets in a bid to help drive traffic ahead of the holiday season. Currently, the retailer has around 1,900 stores across the US, and it started opening Disney (NYSE: DIS) shops at various locations three years ago. Notably, with a tripling of the number of shops, over 160 Target outlets will offer Disney-branded merchandise ranging from costumes to toys by the end of 2021.
RetailRetail Wire

Are Home Depot and Lowe’s about to hit a sales wall?

A recent softening in the red-hot housing market and a reduction in homeowners tackling DIY projects has raised concerns about near-term growth rates for Home Depot and Lowe’s. Second-quarter sales fell short of analyst targets at Home Depot. Craig Menear, CEO, told analysts that sales had shifted toward more weekday...
New York City, NYCNN

Kroger's stock is at a record high. It looks overripe

New York (CNN Business) — Amazon, Walmart and Target have stepped up their games in the grocery business. So it may come as a surprise that shares of traditional supermarket chain Kroger are up nearly 50% this year and trading at an all-time high. Kroger (KR), like other food retailers,...
Richfield, MNfinance-commerce.com

With sales surging, Best Buy raises prospects for 2021

Best Buy raised its sales outlook for the year after breezing past Wall Street expectations in the second quarter. The nation’s largest consumer electronics chain joined the slew of other major retailers like Walmart, Target and Macy’s putting up banner numbers, suggesting that Americans have continued to be spend even as the delta variant spreads.
Public HealthWISH-TV

Krispy Kreme sweetening its free doughnut promotion for vaccinated people

(CNN) — Krispy Kreme is doubling down on its popular free doughnut promotion for customers vaccinated against COVID-19. Beginning Aug. 30, the chain is giving anyone with vaccination proof two free doughnuts every day until Sept. 5. The promotion comes following the US Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.
Stocksinvesting.com

Nordstrom Plunges 8% as Sales Fall Below 2019-Levels

Investing.com -- Nordstrom stock (NYSE: JWN ) slumped more than 8% in Wednesday’s premarket trading as a 6% decline in the company’s second-quarter sales from 2019 weighed. The fact that sales doubled from a year ago and that the company raised its annual revenue guidance was offset by the sales...
Stocksinvesting.com

Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters Fall Premarket; Dick's Sporting Goods Rises

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Wednesday, August 25th. Please refresh for updates. Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) stock fell over 11% after the department store chain’s quarterly revenue declined 6% from pre-pandemic levels, with the company flagging supply chain issues and stiff competition. Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) stock fell 5.4%...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Nordstrom revenue stuck behind pre-pandemic levels, shares drop

(Reuters) -Nordstrom Inc's quarterly revenue declined 6% from pre-pandemic levels, sending the department store chain's shares down 7% aftermarket as investors pitted the lackluster result against strong growth at rivals Macy's and Kohl's. Nordstrom also raised its annual revenue forecast, but that did little to lift the mood after the...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Zaandam, the Netherlands, August 24, 2021 "“ Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 2,598,473 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from August 16, 2021 up to and including August 20, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of â‚¬28.34 per share for a total consideration of â‚¬73.6 million. These repurchases were made as part of the â‚¬1 billion share buyback program announced on November 4, 2020.
MarketsShareCast

Best Buy raises FY same-store sales outlook

Retailer Best Buy reported better-than-expected second-quarter results ahead the bell on Tuesday, with the group raising its full-year same-store sales outlook after posting a comparable sales growth of 20% year-on-year. Best Buy Co. Inc. $121.49. 20:27 24/08/21. 8.32%. $9.33. Best Buy said second-quarter net income rose from $432.0m to $734.0m,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy