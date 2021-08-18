Krispy Kreme reports strong second quarter 2021 results

" Krispy Kreme was reporting mixed numbers for its second quarter after the bell Tuesday. The doughnut company posted a revenue of $349.2 million, beating estimates, while posting an EPS of 13 cents per share, a slight miss. Krispy Kreme went public in July, first under the ticker symbol "DNUT." This was its second public debut, with the first being 21 years ago. It was eventually acquired by Jab Holding, which took the doughnut chain private in 2016 before IPO-ing once again in 2021. Krispy Kreme shares mostly flat premarket. Palantir is betting big on gold. The data analytics software maker is purchasing $50 million worth of gold bars this month in response to economic uncertainty due to the pandemic. Following the gold purchase, Palantir may look to invest in cryptocurrencies as well. Last year an ounce of gold topped the $2,000 mark for the first time as the pandemic worsened. Spire Global made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday, and its first day was not a pretty one. The satellite company fell 5% on its first day of trading following its SPAC merger with NavSight. The company is now valued at $1.6 billion. Spire has more than 100 satellites in orbit and joins Astra, Momentus, and AST SpaceMobile as space companies that have gone public via SPAC this year. "