Is Like Crazy a True Story?

By Tamal Kundu
thecinemaholic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirected by Drake Doremus, ‘Like Crazy’ is a romance drama film that depicts the wildest and most uninhibited form of love before showing how even that can slowly wither away and die due to various circumstances. Anna Gardner (Felicity Jones) and Jacob Helm (Anton Yelchin) are young lovers. After graduating from university, Anna is forced to leave the US as her student visa runs out. When she tries to return to the US, Anna is denied entry into the country because she earlier committed a visa violation.

