Is Like Crazy a True Story?

Like Crazy is a classic and realistic romantic movie directed by Drake Doremus and Anton Yelchin, Felicity Jones, written by Doremus himself, and Ben York Jones. This movie has won prizes even before its release. This movie was first evaluated at Sudan Film Festival, where it got the Best movie award from a grand jury. With this massive success, this movie was released in the theatres, where it also got commendable appreciation and bang on box office. Like Crazy was released in January 2011. Now there is talk in town about the Sequel of Like Crazy, so here are all updates.