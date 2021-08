As a country, America has never been particularly stellar at sleeping. It's not exactly a difficult activity, so one would think it would be something we could excel at, yet for some reason, it appears the vast majority of us—this author included—either have trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, or getting good quality sleep. According to a study by the National Sleep Foundation, adults aged 18 to 64 need between seven and nine hours of sleep. Unfortunately, data from the CDC shows over a third of Americans report not getting enough sleep on a regular basis.