Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Anthem, Global Harmonies, and a Ukulele – GEEKS CORNER – Episode 1146 (#569)

dapsmagic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to GEEKS CORNER! Tonight, there are a lot of musical topics to chat about…and some others! Mr. DAPs and Caitie have a blast geeking out about it all. Things start out with a discussion about Star Wars: Visions. Then the discussion moves to the new Drawn to Life Cirque du Soleil show that is coming to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort. The GEEKS also chat about the upcoming Home Alone movie, Home Sweet Home Alone, coming to Disney+ this holiday season.

dapsmagic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cirque Du Soleil#Disney Springs#Global Harmonies#Home Sweet Home Alone#Disney#Harmonious#Magic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Music
Related
TravelInside the Magic

Disney Fans Are THRILLED About Big Change to Contemporary Resort

Yesterday, August 20, 2021, Walt Disney World Resort confirmed what will replace The Wave restaurant at Disney’s Contemporary Resort — a brand new steakhouse concept known as Steakhouse 71!. Disney Parks Blog described Disney World’s newest dining establishment as:. We’re cooking up new experiences at Disney’s Contemporary Resort for “The...
TravelInside the Magic

What Is the Fastest Attraction at Disney World?

Although Walt Disney World Resort may be known as the Most Magical Place on Earth, there are a lot of ways Guests can experience thrills as well. Disney World is a fantastic theme park Resort because whether you are visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios, there are attractions for the whole family. From slow-moving rides like Peter Pan’s Flight to much more thrilling adventures like The Hollywood Tower of Terror, Guests can always find what they are looking for in terms of attraction speed.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Fan-Favorite Disney World Coaster Set to Undergo Construction

A recently filed Walt Disney World Resort permit indicates that fan-favorite Magic Kingdom ride, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, is set to undergo some type of construction or refurbishment in the near future. The permit, which is valid through August 19, 2022 — one year from the date it was filed...
Lifestyleallears.net

The Scariest Animatronics in Disney Parks History

From adorable baby animals to cute characters on rides, Disney World is filled with adorable and sweet critters and animatronics. It’s also home to some animatronics that haunt our nightmares. Whether intentionally scary or inadvertently creepy, sometimes Disney World animatronics are a tad much, as evidenced by these scary ride...
Musicthemainstreetmouse.com

‘Harmonious’ Brings to EPCOT a Global Ensemble of Musical Artists from Around the World

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Shawn Slater. Music is at the heart of any celebration. It can bring the world together across boundaries and borders, and Disney music is recognized no matter where you are in the world. It touches people’s lives through powerful melodies and memorable lyrics that are inspiring and moving in any language. “Harmonious,” the all-new nighttime spectacular coming to EPCOT, celebrates the music of Disney and its ability to unite us all, bridging cultures and generations to unlock the magic of possibility.
Traveldapsmagic.com

Five New Episodes of Behind the Attraction Heading to Disney+

BURBANK, Calif. (Aug. 20, 2021) — Disney+ announced today that five new episodes for the original series “Behind the Attraction,” executive produced by Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia from Seven Bucks Productions, and Brian Volk-Weiss from The Nacelle Company, will start streaming on Wednesday, August 25. These additional episodes will center on the following attractions: “The Castles,” “Disneyland Hotel,” “it’s a small world,” “Trains, Trams, and Monorails,” and “Hall of Presidents.”
Musicdapsmagic.com

More Details Revealed About Walt Disney World’s Disney Enchantment Fireworks Spectacular Ahead of 50th Anniversary Arrival

More details continue to be released about the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort. This week, Disney revealed more about what Disney Enchantment will be like. This fireworks spectacular will light up the skies above Magic Kingdom and also utilize projections on not just the castle, but also Main Street throughout the course of the show. This will be in addition to some other lighting effects and of course some spectacular Disney music.
Traveldapsmagic.com

Meet Disney Genie – DISNEY Reporter

Welcome to the DISNEY Reporter. Each week the top five stories from the world’s of Disney and geek as posted on DAPS MAGIC are shared. This week there were a lot of possibilities to cover. This week Disney introduced Disney Genie. This planning tool will help guests plan their visits...
Traveldisneydining.com

Disney Reveals Splash Mountain Retheming Details

We previously shared the news that Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Park is being rethemed to a Princess and The Frog theme. Today, to kick off their first-ever “World Princess Week“, Disney is sharing details about Princess Tiana and the attraction retheming including a back story and more artistic renderings of what’s to come for the Disney Park attraction.
New Orleans, LAdapsmagic.com

Disney Provides Updates on The Princess and the Frog Attraction

Since last year’s announcement that Splash Mountain will be updated to become an attraction based on The Princess and the Frog, fans have been wondering what exactly that will be like. Today, Disney shared an update on the process, the inspiration, and the progress being made on this attraction. Part...
Lifestyledapsmagic.com

Imagineer Zach Riddley Shares New Look at EPCOT’s Reimagined Club Cool

Club Cool will soon be back at EPCOT. Imagineers are hard at work on this new version of this beloved experience. When it is completed, guests will again be able to experience different Coca-Cola flavors from around the world, including the legendary Beverly. This morning, Imagineer Zach Riddley shared a new look on Instagram at Club Cool ahead of its reopening. He shared the inspiration for this space and also some other fun historical tidbits about its legacy.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: Disney World Debuts a Tiana-Themed Playground!

It’s World Princess Week and Disney is going all-out for the celebration with new merchandise and LOTS of new snacks!. Today, Disney unveiled a new playground to commemorate the occasion at EPCOT!. Previously, we reported that a new Tiana-themed playground was coming to EPCOT, and today it’s here!. For a...
Food & Drinkswdwinfo.com

My 5 Favorite Walt Disney World Snacks

People frequently ask me how I survive long park days and the answer is always snacks – and water – but mainly snacks. Disney is known to have some great snacks (along with a selection of basic snacks) that can be found anywhere, but it’s Disney, so it’s different. Disney goers will often tell you that you need to have the Mickey premium bar no matter what and I can agree with that, but that can’t be the only snack you have. I am a huge sweets fan, so most of these snacks will be on the sweeter side, but I do have some savory favorites as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy