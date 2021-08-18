Anthem, Global Harmonies, and a Ukulele – GEEKS CORNER – Episode 1146 (#569)
Welcome to GEEKS CORNER! Tonight, there are a lot of musical topics to chat about…and some others! Mr. DAPs and Caitie have a blast geeking out about it all. Things start out with a discussion about Star Wars: Visions. Then the discussion moves to the new Drawn to Life Cirque du Soleil show that is coming to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort. The GEEKS also chat about the upcoming Home Alone movie, Home Sweet Home Alone, coming to Disney+ this holiday season.dapsmagic.com
