Vaccinated Whitley County school staff won't have to use sick time if quarantined

WHITLEY COUNTY - Teachers, staff and employees in the Whitley County School District worried about spending sick time and personal time to cover a potential quarantine this school year can breathe a sigh of relief thanks to a new emergency regulation approved by the Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) and school district this past week.

During Thursday evening’s school board meeting, the Whitley County Board of Education passed its own regulation approving the KBE’s decision, which authorizes teachers and staff forced to quarantine with a new additional form of paid employee leave.

“What this would allow you to do is you wouldn’t have to use your sick days,” Superintendent John Siler said in discussing the matter with the board. “It also keeps you out of the classroom with our students and other teachers, other employees in the district, so we don’t spread it. It mitigates that.”

School board attorney Tim Crawford explained KBE’s decision became effective Wednesday afternoon and that it provides school districts with some discretion in providing the new form of paid leave. For example, Crawford said KBE’s regulations allow school districts to determine whether or not written documentation proving they must quarantine be provided by an employee before they are granted the paid leave.

In an effort to shorten the quarantine period, the school district is also taking advantage of a caveat that requires the employee to undergo a COVID-19 test by a medical care provider of Siler’s choosing at the district’s expense. Siler said this could help shorten the required quarantine time should a teacher become ill, receive a negative COVID-19 test, and recover from their non-COVID illness before the remainder of their scheduled quarantine time.

Crawford said the KBE hasn’t determined whether there is a cap on the number of days provided under the new regulation.

“The way it’s worded right now, it’s whatever the Center Disease Control or the Kentucky Department of Public Health issues,” he explained. “By the way it was presented is that whoever recommends the quarantine will either recommend the number of days up to or whatever the limit is.”

The KBE’s regulation also only applies to employees who have been vaccinated, Crawford pointed out. Employees with a disability or a sincerely-held religious belief are exempt from this requirement however.

“What the commissioner was asked today was, what is the standard for a sincerely-held religious belief,” Crawford told the board in recollection. “He said, ‘I don’t know, we’ll just have wait until the courts tell us.’”

When asked how the district would pay for the new paid employee leave, Siler said he believed the district could use previously obtained CARES Act money to cover the expense.

“It could definitely eat into our CARES money,” he said. “Again, this is something that’s been dealt down from Frankfort.”

In other school boards business, the board approved:

-The motor vehicle and watercraft property tax rate certification with the property tax rate of 55.2 cents per $100 of assessed value upon motor vehicles and watercraft for the calendar year of 2022. Siler said this was the same rate as last year.

-Approved the 2021-2022 tax rates for real estate set at 42.4 cents, 42 cents plus 0.4 cents prior year losses due to exonerations and personal property set at 43.7 cents, 43.3 plus 0.4 cents for prior year losses due to exoneration, which Siler says is slightly lower than last year’s rates.

-Awarding the geothermal test bore for the Whitley North Elementary School HVAC upgrade project to T&D Drilling for $12,300.

-The school nutrition meal prices and a la carte prices for the 2021-2022 school year.

-The Fresh Fruits and Vegetable Program grant in the amount of $159,240 that provides free fruit and vegetable as snacks to students throughout the school year.

-An elementary school dental program agreement between the Elgin Children’s Foundation and Whitley County Schools for the 2021-2022 school year. Deputy Superintendent Paula Rickett said the agreement saw the school district partner with Dayspring Dental to provide dental work to elementary students throughout the school district.

-A memorandum of agreement between the school district and Union College allowing Union students to observe and student teach in Whitley County classrooms.

-A federal work-study off-campus agreement between the University of the Cumberlands and the Whitley County School District allowing Cumberlands’ students to perform their work-study duties in school district facilities.

-Special education contracts for 2021-2022 which includes a memorandum of agreement terms between Education and Workforce Development Cabinet Office of Vocation Rehabilitation and the local Education Authority (LEA); a professional services agreement with Applied Behavior Advancements, LLC; a school psychological services agreement with MindPsi; and a psychologist independent service provider agreement with Crystal Bray

-Read to Achieve memorandum of agreement for the 2022 fiscal year.

-Rural Accelerator Initiative memorandum of agreement for the third year.

-The school district’s data security implementation plan.