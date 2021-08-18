The best pumpkin spice products for people who love autumn

While there are still a few more days of summer left on the calendar to savor, pumpkin latte spice season is already underway at everyone's favorite coffee and donut shop, Dunkin'. Hard to believe we are already back to what this latte's fan base affectionately refers to as PSL season, especially given the first leaf crunch hasn't even been heard. But according to Elite Daily, this favored latte returned to Dunkin' on August 18th. Of course, if you live with a roommate, spouse, or significant other who likes to crank up the air conditioning so it always feels like winter in your home, you may be relishing this seemingly early arrival of the PSL.