The best pumpkin spice products for people who love autumn

wiproud.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which pumpkin spice products are best for autumn lovers?. If you like pumpkin spice, you aren’t alone. According to Neilson, $511.5 million worth of pumpkin spice products were sold between August 2018 and August 2019, and that number was up 4.7 percent from the previous year, so the trend doesn’t appear to be dying down anytime soon.

Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
WGN TV

Pumpkin spice-flavored noodles heading to Walmart

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Move over, lattes!. Nissin Foods has announced a limited-edition Cup Noodles Pumpkin Spice Flavor expected to hit Walmart shelves at the end of October. The fall-inspired cup is not soup-based. The noodles are saucy and made with a special pumpkin seasoning. “There’s a fine line between...
Food & Drinksmorningbrew.com

Pumpkin spice is rolling out earlier than ever

If you’re still basking in the glow of a good summer sunburn, you might have missed the fact that kids are returning to school and restaurants are starting to chuck fistfuls of cinnamon at their menus. It’s fall, baby. Almost. Maybe not time for flannels, but certainly time for brands...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Autumnally Inspired Cheese Products

These new Norseland cheeses are being launched by the UK-based brand to provide consumers with a range of autumnally inspired products to pick up. The product range will include cheeses in 500-gram half wheel servings in flavors such as Smoky Bonfire Cheddar, Ilchester Wensleydale Cheese with Fig & Orange, Ilchester Wensleydale with Spice Apple, Date & Raisin and Ilchester West Country Cheddar with Sticky Red Onion. The limited-edition cheese range will be available to purchase starting on September 29, 2021 through November 20, 2021 at Waitrose locations.
Restaurantskiss951.com

Dunkin’ Bringing Back Pumpkin Spice Next Week

While it’s only the middle of August, and it’s still pretty hot in most areas of the country, Dunkin is ready for fall, and they suspect a lot of people are as well. The coffee giant just announced they are launching their fall drink menu on August 18th, which means its Pumpkin time. This year’s fall menu includes the new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, along with pumpkin-flavored coffee, donuts, muffins and Munchkins donut holes. Other fall flavors are represented as well with an Apple Cider Donut and two cranberry beverages, the Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Refresher and Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refresher.
Food & DrinksLaredo Morning Times

Pumpkin spice everything is coming back to Dunkin' this month

It's about that time. Pumpkin spice season is nearly upon us, even if it is still approximately 1 million degrees outside. Dunkin' is getting the jump on Starbucks and has announced its pumpkin spice latte will be back in just a few days. Indeed, Dunkin's Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, pumpkin...
RecipesBHG

Pumpkin Spice Spiral Cookies

Celebrate fall flavors any time of year using our pumpkin spice pinwheel cookie recipe. All you need to achieve the autumnal flavor is canned pumpkin and pumpkin pie spice, which you can find any time of year.
Lifestyleperfumerflavorist.com

Mrs. Meyer's Launches Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice Cleaning Products

Mrs. Meyer’s released its fall collection, which includes limited-edition pumpkin spice cleaning products. The products include spiced pumpkin dish soap and 25-hour burn candles. The soaps are each $4, and the candles are $7.50. The spiced pumpkin products are available exclusively from Grove Collaborative, with other autumn scents like apple...
Grocery & SupermaketETOnline.com

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Grocery Line Is Here

Starbucks has a pretty well-established selection of seasonal drinks and bakery items. But this fall, the coffee retailer is looking to expand their portfolio of pumpkin-centric coffee goodies with the introduction of their own pumpkin spice grocery line. Long gone are the days of having to drive to your local...
Boston, MABoston Globe

Somehow, it’s already pumpkin spice season

Craving some pumpkin spice goodness? Your wait is over. Dunkin’s fall menu will be available Aug. 18 — more than a month before fall actually begins — at participating locations, the Boston favorite announced Wednesday. The autumn grub will be available a day earlier than last year. And this year,...
Food & DrinksKSAT 12

Pumpkin spice Cup Noodles to make a fall appearance

Fall is right around the corner and so is the return of everyone’s favorite fall flavor- pumpkin spice. The flavoring is popular in coffee products, cookies, candles, and now, ramen noodles. Nissin Foods announced they will be adding a new flavor to their Cup Noodles line and yes, it is...
Beauty & Fashionsprudge.com

Don’t Pumpkin Spice My August

There’s a rule in fashion that you don’t wear white after Labor Day. The rule itself is based in elitism—it was a way for the wealthy class to distinguish themselves from the working class, who tended to wear darker clothes because dirt wouldn’t show as much while living “in the dirty city”—but it nonetheless has some utility; white doesn’t absorb as much heat, making it better summer wear. The rule has since become something less than a suggestion. Wear whatever you want, when you want.
Public HealthPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Pumpkin Spice Face Masks Are A Thing Now

I suppose you can add another thing to your "must-have" pumpkin spice list. We are entering the notorious "Pumpkin Spice Season" and everyone is excited to soak in all things pumpkin spice. Soon, you will be seeing all kinds of pumpkin spice products on the market. Of course, you'll have the notorious Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, pumpkin spice donuts, and other desserts, but there are always a few products that are announced each year that are quite questionable.
Recipestheeasttexasweekend.com

Relish these Pumpkin Spice Pickles

It seems that every fall, people anxiously await coffee bars, grocery stores and restaurants to release their Pumpkin Spice concoctions. Well our friends at the Ark-La-Tex Weekend wanted to create something a little different: Pumpkin Spice Pickles. After a year of research (actually we came up with the idea in 2019 and shelved it until October 2020) we finally came up with an acceptable mixture that should satisfy pumpkin spice lovers.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Is Dunkin's Pumpkin Spice Latte Vegan-Friendly?

While there are still a few more days of summer left on the calendar to savor, pumpkin latte spice season is already underway at everyone's favorite coffee and donut shop, Dunkin'. Hard to believe we are already back to what this latte's fan base affectionately refers to as PSL season, especially given the first leaf crunch hasn't even been heard. But according to Elite Daily, this favored latte returned to Dunkin' on August 18th. Of course, if you live with a roommate, spouse, or significant other who likes to crank up the air conditioning so it always feels like winter in your home, you may be relishing this seemingly early arrival of the PSL.
Food & DrinksPosted by
FanSided

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Season is back with double the beverages

Did you know that the Starbucks PSL is “one of Starbucks most popular seasonal beverages of all time?” According to the company, over 500 million of these seasonal coffee beverages have been sold since 2003. And, since PSL season seems to come calling earlier and earlier, the beloved beverage is back as of August 24. Even more exciting. Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Season has double the beverages on the menu.

