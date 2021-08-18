Braves to face Liberty on the road

This week marks the start of the 2021 high school football season across the state of Georgia. Baldwin High will see if it can break into the new year with a win Friday at Liberty County in Hinesville.

Through no fault of its own, the Baldwin High School football team will have to be road warriors to open the 2021 season.

Installation of the artificial turf inside Braves Stadium is taking much longer than expected, so this week’s opener versus Liberty County High School (Hinesville) has been changed to an away contest. Counting last week’s scrimmage at Dacula, BHS will have to travel four straight weeks to start the campaign. The tour of the state continues this week as Baldwin, a 4A team, will see just how well it stacks up against the 3A Liberty County program that has strung together eight consecutive playoff appearances.

The Braves’ one and only preseason tune-up came at Dacula where BHS head coach Jesse Hicks, beginning his fifth year back in Milledgeville, unsurprisingly saw some good and some areas that need improving. That’s what scrimmages are for, ironing out the details, not necessarily crowning a winner and a loser.

“I think we’re dominant up front on the D-line,” Hicks said. “I think we’ve still got some things we need to do on the offensive line, but what I saw up front was probably the most encouraging thing I’ve seen since I’ve been back. That was a 6A team, and we created a new line of scrimmage every play. I was really, really happy with that.”

The veteran head coach gets back eight starters on either side of the ball from last year’s 5-2 team. Those remaining slots will be filled younger players, a couple of which impressed Hicks in their first starting action last week.

The Baldwin coaching staff is taking the lessons learned from that scrimmage into the first game week of the season. Practices have mostly been mental so far this week after Tropical Depression Fred dumped rain all over Baldwin County. The Braves had a walk-through inside the Lakeview Academy gym Monday, and Coach Hicks was thankful that the school’s principal Dr. Shawne Holder allowed his team to work there rather than having to get all the players back down Blandy Road to the high school. The forecasts for today and Thursday are better, so the hope is the team can have more normal practices leading up to game night.

Once the prep is all finished, the Braves will take the over three-hour bus ride to Hinesville to face Kirk Warner’s Liberty County Panthers. Warner is in his 20th season leading the Southeast Georgia program. UGA football fans may remember the Bleckley County product as a tight end in Athens through the latter half of the ‘80s. His team was 2-4 last year, including a first-round loss in the 3A state playoffs.

“Kirk’s one of the good guys in this profession and he usually has a pretty good football team,” Hicks said. “We needed a game, so I figured we should get one with somebody we know and trust.”

Baldwin and Liberty have only squared off two times previously with those meetings having come in 2008 and ’09 when the schools separated by nearly 200 miles were somehow in the same region. The Braves took both matchups, 20-7 and 35-0.

Liberty had its own preseason scrimmage versus Jenkins County last week. Hicks pointed out that the Panthers have shown multiple looks on both sides of the ball — the spread and wing T on offense along with odd- and even-man fronts defensively. With the two different offensive schemes come two different quarterbacks, so identifying which one is taking snaps will be a priority for the Baldwin defense that has a longtime starter at middle linebacker in senior Gavin Davis.

Offensively for BHS, cleaning up miscues from the Dacula scrimmage will be a priority.

“Consistency,” Hicks said on what he wants to see from his team in the opener. “Those simple mistakes we made last week have to get fixed. Hopefully we can keep everybody healthy and not make those same mistakes and come back home with a victory then get ready for Washington County.”

The Braves and Panthers are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Hinesville.