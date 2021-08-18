Cancel
Clallam County, WA

County commissioners review responses on charter proposals

By Rob Ollikainen
Sequim Gazette
 7 days ago

Clallam County commissioners have reviewed a draft response to a series of recommendations from the Charter Review Commission. Board Chairman Mark Ozias received feedback on Aug. 9 about his proposed replies to Charter Review suggestions to regulate the 5G industry, advocate for ranked-choice voting, hire a forester, do more to address the housing crisis and commission a third-party review of the Department of Community Development (DCD).

