County commissioners review responses on charter proposals

The Santa Rosa city charter will soon come under review. Beginning next month, a committee of 21 Santa Rosa residents will begin a yearlong review of the the city charter. Though the committee will have the ability to focus on other issues, the council is suggesting the committee address 12 specific issues including Instituting ranked choice voting in city council elections, Increasing city council members’ pay, climate change, and the regulation of rental properties. Proposed changes would be put forward to the voters in November of 2022. Interested residents can apply at the city clerk’s office or online at SRCity.org/Charter.