Volume.com Is Now On JamBase!

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of Mark Knopfler’s debut solo release Golden Heart in 1996, a new boxed set, The Studio Albums 1996-2007, will be released on December 10th across 6 CDs and 11 LPs. The box will feature Mark Knopfler’s first five studio albums as a solo artist – Golden Heart (1996), Sailing To Philadelphia (2000), The Ragpicker’s Dream (2002), Shangri-La (2004), and Kill To Get Crimson (2007) – plus an exclusive bonus disc of studio B-sides from this period entitled Gravy Train: The B-Sides 1996-2007. The box will be released in vinyl (11 LPs) and CD (six discs) formats. This will be the first time Golden Heart, Sailing To Philadelphia and Gravy Train: The B-Sides 1996-2007 have been released on vinyl.