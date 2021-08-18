Cancel
Volume.com Is Now On JamBase!

JamBase
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolume.com is pleased to announce that it is now a featured platform on JamBase! Recently launched, Volume wishes to be the hub and community for all artists and fans. Volume.com is also a place to find LIVE content at any time of the day. Any user on Volume is able...

www.jambase.com

MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Orianthi: Self Mastered

Violet Journey was a pivotal time for Orianthi. Recorded in 2005 and released in 2007, the debut album was a solo effort in every respect for the then 21-year-old singer, songwriter, and guitarist, who self-produced every aspect of the record, right down to playing every instrument and engineering the record herself.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Mark Knopfler announces ‘The Studio Albums 1996-2007’ box set

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of Mark Knopfler’s debut solo release Golden Heart in 1996, a new boxed set, The Studio Albums 1996-2007, will be released on December 10th across 6 CDs and 11 LPs. The box will feature Mark Knopfler’s first five studio albums as a solo artist – Golden Heart (1996), Sailing To Philadelphia (2000), The Ragpicker’s Dream (2002), Shangri-La (2004), and Kill To Get Crimson (2007) – plus an exclusive bonus disc of studio B-sides from this period entitled Gravy Train: The B-Sides 1996-2007. The box will be released in vinyl (11 LPs) and CD (six discs) formats. This will be the first time Golden Heart, Sailing To Philadelphia and Gravy Train: The B-Sides 1996-2007 have been released on vinyl.
MusicJamBase

The JamBase Podcast: Hiss Golden Messenger’s MC Taylor Returns

Episode 91 of The JamBase Podcast, a partner of the Osiris Media Network, features the return of Hiss Golden Messenger‘s MC Taylor. JamBase’s Andy Kahn talked to Taylor about the new Hiss Golden Messenger album, Quietly Blowing It, that is out now Merge Records. Taylor and Kahn previously chatted last...
EntertainmentJamBase

Courtney Barnett Performs ‘Rae Street’ On ‘Fallon’

Courtney Barnett served as the musical guest on Tuesday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Barnett led her band through “Rae Street” in the remote performance that aired last night. “Rae Street” is the lead single from Things Take Time, Take Time, a new studio album set for release on...
MusicJamBase

Aaron Lee Tasjan Plots Fall Tour 2021

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan laid out plans for a fall headlining tour. The November run comes in support of Aaron Lee’s 2021 studio album, Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan. Tasjan will spend the rest of August and the start of September opening for Todd Snider with a headlining gig in Freehold...
MusicJamBase

The Rolling Stones Detail ‘Tattoo You’ 40th Anniversary Reissues

The Rolling Stones announced 40th anniversary reissues of their landmark 1981 album, Tattoo You, set to arrive on October 22 through Polydor/Interscope/UMe. The newly remastered collection boasts nine previously unreleased tracks including preview cut “Living In The Heart Of Love.”. The announcement comes 40 years to the week The Stones...
EntertainmentJamBase

Everly Brothers’ Don Everly 1937 – 2021

Don Everly, the older sibling in the pioneering rock duo The Everly Brothers, died at his Nashville home on Saturday at age 84. The news of Everly’s passing was confirmed to the L.A. Times by a family spokesperson, who did not cite a cause of death. “Don lived by what...
Rock MusicJamBase

Ween Returns For 1st Show In 18 Months

Ween returned to the stage on Saturday at Surly Brewing Company in Minneapolis. The band delivered a 28-song, nearly career-spanning set for their first show since February 15, 2020. Ween took the stage to raucous applause with guitarist Aaron Freeman (Gene Ween) greeting the audience, “Wow…Welcome back everybody. Damn! Really...
Musicmusicinminnesota.com

The Hella Mega Tour Defines Why I Love Live Music

Hella Mega Tour Concert Review. Written by Dylan Novacek. Nearly two years ago, a dream tour was announced: Green Day, Weezer, and my personal favorite band, Fall Out Boy. It felt unreal; three modern legends coming together for a worldwide stadium tour. Little did we know what was to come shortly after that announcement.
MusicJamBase

Phish Podcast ‘Undermine’ Previews Season 2

Undermine, a Phish podcast from JamBase partner Osiris Media, begins its second season on September 8. A trailer for new season of Undermine, which offers a deep dive into the community that has formed around the band and is fittingly titled The Phish Community, can be streamed below. Once again,...
MusicJamBase

Crowded House Performs On ‘Colbert’

Crowded House appeared on Thursday’s The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The band led by Neil Finn performed “To The Island” for last night’s episode and also contributed “Don’t Dream It’s Over” as a web exclusive. “To The Island” is featured on Dreamers Are Waiting, the group’s first album in...
MusicJamBase

Black Pumas Perform ‘Fire’ On ‘Today Show’

Black Pumas served as the musical guests on Tuesday’s third hour of NBC’s Today Show. The band’s remote performance of “Fire” was premiered on the morning talk show. The Austin-based band originally released “Fire” on their self-titled debut studio album in 2019. Founders Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada co-wrote the song.
MusicJamBase

Mandolin Livestreams This Week: Colin Hay & Steve Poltz, GoldFord, Mt. Joy & More

Mandolin presents a variety of livestreams this week. Check out highlights of some of the musicians performing soon on Mandolin. Colin Hay with Steve Poltz Live From The Caverns: Colin Hay is the former frontman for Men At Work known for 80s hits like “Down Under” and “Who Can It Be Now?” Go deep with Hay’s artistry and watch him perform live from The Caverns in Pelham, Tennessee with Steve Poltz!
MusicJamBase

The Isley Brothers Perform ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

The Isley Brothers performed a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR Music. The legendary group led by Ronald Isley and Ernie Isley performed songs from their hit-filled and highly influential catalog. Recorded at The Isley Brothers’ home studio in St Louis, the Tiny Desk gets going with 1983’s “Between The...
MusicJamBase

Steep Canyon Rangers Share New Single & Expand 2021 Tour

Americana act Steep Canyon Rangers extended their current tour into early-December. The North Carolina-based sextet also released a new single entitled “Nothing Matters (When You’re Mine)” through Yep Roc Records. Steep Canyon Rangers embark on a run of dates on October 20 in Lufkin, Texas following festival appearances earlier in...
MusicJamBase

The Felice Brothers Share ‘To-Do List’ Single

The Felice Brothers share a new single, “To-Do List.” The song is set to land on the New York folk rockers’ upcoming album, From Dreams To Dust, due out on September 17 through Yep Roc Records. Following the release of lead single “Inferno” in April, The Felice Brothers announced From...
San Jose, CAJamBase

Introducing The Stinkfoot Orchestra Featuring Zappa Alum Napoleon Murphy Brock

As a passionate student and devotee of the history of the golden age of rock ‘n’ roll, I recently had the opportunity to chat with one of the most talented yet under-appreciated frontmen of the 1970s: Napoleon Murphy Brock. Brock, (referred to by his close associates as “Napi,”), is best known for his humorous and animated work singing and playing saxophone and flute with Frank Zappa in the 1970s.

