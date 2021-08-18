Cancel
Detroit Lions sign ex-Patriots OLB Rashod Berry

By Kyle Meinke
MLive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions announced on Wednesday they’re signing former Patriots outside linebacker Rashod Berry. Berry played both offense and defense during his days at Ohio State, catching 17 passes for 198 yards and four touchdowns as a tight end and recording seven tackles as a defensive end. He signed with New England as an undrafted free agent last year and moved to defense full time. He made one tackle in three games for the Patriots before getting released this week.

