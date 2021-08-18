Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Home Depot Earnings: 2 Great Numbers (and 1 Warning Sign)

By Demitri Kalogeropoulos
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago
  • Customer traffic is down, even as profitability jumped.
  • Investors' returns are being lifted by increasing dividends and stock buybacks.
  • The next few quarters promise to be rocky thanks to volatile spending, traffic, and pricing trends.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) shareholders have some new reasons to celebrate. The home improvement retailer announced fresh operating numbers this week that included record sales even compared to soaring year-ago figures.

But digging into the results shows some weaknesses in consumer spending that might make for a difficult second half to fiscal 2021.

Let's take a look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AzDVQ_0bV8NmgV00
Image source: Getty Images.

Customer traffic is down

Home Depot's executives highlighted the fact that growth was strong even compared to last year when sales spiked over 20% due to pandemic-related demand surges. Comparable-store sales rose 3% in the core U.S. market in the second quarter, pushing the chain to over $40 billion in quarterly sales for the first time ever. "I am very proud of our associates, who continue to demonstrate a relentless focus on serving our customers," CEO Craig Menear said.

But customer traffic was down, falling 6% compared to the nearly 20% boost Home Depot had seen in recent months. The chain offset that decline with higher spending per visit, which is a big win that likely reflects its success in the professional contractor niche. Still, it will be harder for sales to keep climbing if traffic losses don't slow.

Profit margins jumped

Investors were bracing for potentially weaker profit numbers, given spiking costs on everything from labor to transportation. But this report showed no sign of that stress.

Operating profit jumped 9% to $6.6 billion, which pushed operating margin up to 16% of sales from 14% last quarter. Sure, some of that increase can be tied to unusual price volatility, especially for lumber.

But Home Depot seems to have had no trouble passing along higher prices to consumers while satisfying their demand for more premium products and installation services.

There will be noise in this metric for at least the next few quarters, but investors might still reasonably hope to see operating margin climb higher than the 14% to 15% rate that the chain had seen before the pandemic struck.

Cash returns are surging

The growth outlook is cloudy, with major risks including a housing pullback or accelerating slumps in customer traffic due to COVID-19 outbreaks. But investors can still count on robust direct cash returns as they wait for Home Depot's operating trends to stabilize.

Executives have spent $6.9 billion on stock buybacks so far in 2021, and $3.5 billion in dividend payments. That translates to a bit more than 100% of operating earnings over the last six months, which is a testament to management's prioritizing shareholder returns.

This steadily rising flow should protect investors' returns through the next few choppy quarters even if customer traffic trends don't quickly rebound. If the stock drops much due to this report, meanwhile, investors might consider buying this high-performing retailer.

While the next six months of growth could look weak compared to a year earlier, all the ingredients are still here to support great long-term returns. These include market share gains in a growing industry, leading profit margins, and rising dividend payments, just to name a few.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
120K+
Followers
57K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Improvement#Warning Sign#Record Sales#Home Depot Earnings#Home Depot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
RetailRetail Wire

Are Home Depot and Lowe’s about to hit a sales wall?

A recent softening in the red-hot housing market and a reduction in homeowners tackling DIY projects has raised concerns about near-term growth rates for Home Depot and Lowe’s. Second-quarter sales fell short of analyst targets at Home Depot. Craig Menear, CEO, told analysts that sales had shifted toward more weekday...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

What You Might Have Missed in Home Depot's Earnings

Home Depot sees a bright long-term future for its industry. Management is excited about the chain's potential as it keeps improving its selling platform, driving down costs, and boosting customer satisfaction. Market share is the main metric for investors to follow as they judge Home Depot's progress. Wall Street wasn't...
RetailThe Day

Walmart, Home Depot fall short of expectations

Walmart's pandemic-driven gains in e-commerce slowed last quarter and profit margin fell, raising questions about the retailer's ability to maintain momentum even after it topped Wall Street's sales expectations. The company's U.S. online sales rose 6% in the second quarter, the company said, down from earlier in the pandemic, when soaring e-commerce demand routinely resulted in high double-digit gains. Online orders contributed only 0.2% to Walmart's U.S. comparable sales gain in the quarter, compared with 6% a year earlier.
Richfield, MNfinance-commerce.com

With sales surging, Best Buy raises prospects for 2021

Best Buy raised its sales outlook for the year after breezing past Wall Street expectations in the second quarter. The nation’s largest consumer electronics chain joined the slew of other major retailers like Walmart, Target and Macy’s putting up banner numbers, suggesting that Americans have continued to be spend even as the delta variant spreads.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Best Buy Stock Surges After Earnings Beat, Comp Sales Forecast Boost

Best Buy Co. (BBY) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings Tuesday, while lifting its full-year sales forecast, as major U.S. retailers continue to show impressive same-store traffic growth. Best Buy said non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in July came in at $2.98 per share, up 70.3%...
EconomyMySanAntonio

Best Buy boosts its full-year outlook after sales top estimates

Best Buy Co. rose in early trading Tuesday after it raised its full-year sales outlook on continued strong demand for its gadgets and services. The key metric of U.S. same-store sales rose 21% in the second quarter, the retailer reported in a statement. That's above the 18.4% average estimate from analysts compiled by Bloomberg.
EconomyFOXBusiness

Home Depot, Lowe’s share lumber crisis update

America’s biggest home-improvement chains say the lumber market is returning to normal after a period of extreme and record volatility. A near doubling of lumber prices zapped consumer demand at do-it-yourself retailers Home Depot Inc. and Lowe’s Companies Inc. and pressured margins at the companies. Ticker Security Last Change Change...
Cobb County, GAcobbcountycourier.com

Home Depot declares 2nd quarter dividend of $1.65

Home improvement retail giant The Home Depot, whose corporate headquarters are in Cobb County, announced a second quarter dividend of $1.65 per share. According to the company’s press release, this is the 138th consecutive quarter the company has paid a cash dividend. “The dividend is payable on September 16, 2021,...
Retailfxempire.com

Home Depot Could Sell Off to 300

Dow component Home Depot Inc. (HD) is trading lower by more than 3% in Tuesday’s pre-market after beating Q2 2021 top and bottom line estimates by slim margins. The home improvement giant posted a profit of $4.53 per-share during the quarter, $0.10 better than expectations, while revenue rose a modest 8.1% year-over-year to $41.12 billion, less than $400 million above consensus. US sales rose just 3.4%, highlighting tough ‘comps’ after last year’s COVID-driven windfall.
EconomyCNN

Fewer people are going to Home Depot. That could be a bad sign for the housing market

New York (CNN Business) — Home Depot has thrived in the red-hot housing market, but there are growing signs that demand is finally starting to cool. Although Home Depot's second-quarter earnings and revenue topped forecasts on Tuesday morning, a few stats were concerning: For example, same-store sales growth, which measures how well locations up at least a year are doing, rose just 3.4% in the US.
Marketsfinancialbuzz.com

Home Depot Shares Plummet Despite Strong Earnings

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported better-than-expected earnings Tuesday. Nevertheless, shares fell 5% following the company’s statement that fewer customers had visited stores during the second quarter as Covid induced DIY projects slowed. The home improvement retailer reported earnings of USD4.54 a share, compared to the expected USD4.44 per share. Revenue...
MarketsStreet.Com

Home Depot Earnings: Going Aisle by Aisle Has Jim Cramer's Eye on Paint

Bolstered by the booming housing market, Home Depot (HD) - Get Report reported its highest quarterly revenue on record. Home Depot reported adjusted earnings per share of $4.53, on revenue of $41.1 billion, exceeding analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines. Same-store sales growth for its U.S. outlets slowed...
Retailinvesting.com

Walmart, Home Depot Gain A Day Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Investing.com – Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Home Depot stocks (NYSE:HD) rose 1% each a day ahead of Tuesday’s second-quarter earnings reports. According to an Investing.com poll of analysts, Walmart is seen posting a revenue of $136.63 billion. This is lower than the company’s total revenue of $137.7 billion in the second quarter of last year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy