Candyman, which returns Aug. 27 to terrify audiences in an all-new version directed by Nia DaCosta and co-written by Jordan Peele, began as the short story “The Forbidden” by Clive Barker, first published in 1985. English writer-director Bernard Rose optioned the story — about a hook-handed urban legend that comes to life — and relocated it from Liverpool to the Cabrini-Green projects in Chicago. Rose further reimagined the title character, who appears when his name is uttered five times into a mirror, as being the ghostly son of Black slaves, attacked by a lynch mob for fathering a child with a...