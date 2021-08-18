Cancel
Intensifying Grace heads toward Mexico and the Northeast has to keep an eye on Henri

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTropical Storm Grace is heading toward the Cancún/Cozumel resort area in Mexico and then into the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting that atmospheric conditions will allow the storm to reach hurricane strength before the outer bands reach Cancún tonight. The water in the northwestern Caribbean is as deep and warm as water anywhere in our part of the world, so Grace will pass over the equivalent of jet fuel for hurricanes.

