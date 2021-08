Control is peaceful. Control is predictable. Control is safe. Parents like to control everything: the rain, lines at the amusement park, who’s having fun, how long until the next bathroom break - everything. Life would be free of obstacles if we could just control the sun, moon, and wind. At least, that’s what our subconscious wants us to believe. If we ever took a moment to consider the burden of controlling the forces of nature, we’d likely cower at the thought. Despite the overwhelming nature of control, we still crave it.