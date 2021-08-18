KRQE Newsfeed: Mask requirement, School shooting suspect, Virtual learning, Man raises money for charity

[1] New Mexicans react to mask, vaccination changes – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that starting Friday, August 20 every New Mexican regardless of their vaccination status will have to wear masks indoors in public. There is also a new vaccine requirement for people who work in certain places like nursing homes and hospitals. The governor says coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are rising and changes must be made to slow the spread. She also announced that those who work in hospitals, nursing homes and schools need to get vaccinated or get tested.