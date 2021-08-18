Cancel
Presidential Election

Biden's average approval rating drops below 50% for first time

By Ivana Saric
Axios
Axios
 7 days ago
President Biden's average approval rating has dropped below 50% for the first time since taking office, according to trackers from FiveThirtyEight and RealClearPolitics. Driving the news: The dip in the president's approval rating is likely tied to the surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant. The downward trend precedes Biden's response to the crisis in Afghanistan, which has drawn intense criticism.

