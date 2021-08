While it’s only the middle of August, and it’s still pretty hot in most areas of the country, Dunkin is ready for fall, and they suspect a lot of people are as well. The coffee giant just announced they are launching their fall drink menu on August 18th, which means its Pumpkin time. This year’s fall menu includes the new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, along with pumpkin-flavored coffee, donuts, muffins and Munchkins donut holes. Other fall flavors are represented as well with an Apple Cider Donut and two cranberry beverages, the Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Refresher and Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refresher.