This morning Johnson and Johnson reported that booster doses of their vaccine that were administered during a study generated a big spike in antibodies. The data comes from two Phase 2 studies conducted in the U.S. and Europe with around 2,000 people who received boosters six months after their original vaccination and saw their antibodies increase nine-fold higher than 28 days after the first shot. The news comes after the Biden administration recommended booster shots for people who received the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccinations. Recipients of those shots are eligible for a booster eight months after receiving their second dose. Johnson and Johnson is currently in discussions with the FDA, CDC, the World Health Organization and other health authorities about the need for offering a booster dose of their vaccine. About 14 million Americans have been vaccinated with the Johnson and Johnson shot.