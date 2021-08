(OBA®) – Gulf Shores, AL – The show will go on. As of now, anyway. The show being the 49th annual National Shrimp Festival still planned for Oct. 7-10 at the main public beach in Gulf Shores. Councilman Steve Jones, who is also the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber’s vice president for special events and community affairs, gave a report on the upcoming festival at the end of the Aug. 16 council work session.