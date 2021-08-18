National media outlet explains why LSU football could ‘crash the playoff’ in 2021
It’s been two years since LSU Football dominated college football and walked away with the 2019 national championship. A lot has happened in those two years. The Tigers no longer have defensive coordinator Dave Aranda and passing game coordinator Joe Brady on the sideline. Offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger is retired. And the bulk of the talent that made up LSU’s roster in 2019 is now in the NFL.deathvalleyvoice.com
Comments / 0