You know how sometimes you're drinking an ice-cold New England IPA, and you look at the beer bottle and think to yourself, "The only thing better than drinking this beer out of a bottle would be drinking this beer out of a donut." Well, good ol' Dunkin', the donut giant sometimes known as Dunkin' Donuts, feels your pain and has slid into Harpoon Brewery's DMs for a collab. This year, the brewer from the east and the brewers of yeast will bring you four beers inspired by and made with Dunkin' ingredients — from donuts to coffee to matcha.