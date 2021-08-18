Moran Grant Scarborough

In late July I took my little Yorkie, Pepper, and headed to my sister’s house in Williamston, NC for a typical weekend visit . . . or so I thought. The first night we ate a nice dinner (she’s a wonderful cook) and watched a movie. When the lower right side of my back began to hurt a little, I didn’t take it too seriously; then the next day, it began to hurt more, and I wondered if it could be a kidney stone. My sister was very sweet and offered again a delicious meal, but I had no appetite and as the night grew late, she made sincere efforts to fix me literally anything I wanted, but I still had no desire to eat a bite and even started to gag. She kindly offered to take me to the hospital not far from her house, but I declined, telling her I would likely leave the next day and just come on home to Manteo.