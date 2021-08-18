Cancel
Moran Grant Scarborough, 71, died August 13, 2021. Moran was born in Buxton, NC to the late Sumner Moran Scarborough and Beatrice L. O’Neal Scarborough. He loved listening to old rock and roll music, and was a loving brother with an infectious smile. Moran was predeceased by two sisters, Aldean Mix (David), Anna Gray (Jack); brothers, Sumner R. Scarborough (Earl), Harold Scarborough, and Edward Scarborough (Vivian), and a half-brother, Christopher Baum (Stella).

