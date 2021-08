The Scottish government has announced it will launch a public inquiry into the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic by the end of this year – months ahead of Boris Johnson’s promise of an inquiry in the spring of 2022.The announcement came after the deputy first minister John Swinney met representatives of the Scottish branch of the campaign group Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice.A lawyer for the families said the decision put pressure on the prime minister to bring forward his promised four-nations probe, warning that Mr Johnson’s proposed timing was “far too late” and might mean sessions not starting...