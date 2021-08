If you like wits challenges, you have probably played Sudoku. This is that mathematical crossword whose objective is to fill a grid of 9 × 9 cells, 81 cells in total. These are divided into 3 × 3 sub-grids with the figures from 1 to 9 starting from some numbers already arranged in some of the cells. Furthermore, each number in the solution appears only once in each of the three “directions”, hence the “numbers must be alone” that evokes the name of the game.