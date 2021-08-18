Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Kankakee County

More COVID-19 vaccination clinics are coming up through the end of August. On Saturday, clinics will be available from 9 a.m. to noon at Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School and Momence High School for anyone age 12 and older. Staff at both locations will be administering second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for those who attended prior clinics, but they will also bring first doses of Pfizer for those 12 and older or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for adults. Regular school immunizations will also be offered at Momence.