The rise in COVID cases once again across the state has resulted in even more delays in the court system. Circuit court trials set for last week in the 27th Judicial Circuit, which includes Knox and Laurel counties, were all postponed and are currently being rescheduled. Jeffrey Scott Taylor was set for trial on Monday, Aug. 9 - he is charged with the murder of Shannon Vaughn Saylor in 2017. The murder trial for Joseph and Christie McFadden and sex abuse case against former South Laurel High School coach Jonathan Walker were also put off.