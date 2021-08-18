Flood Advisory issued for Eastland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 06:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Eastland The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Eastland County in north central Texas Southeastern Stephens County in north central Texas * Until 1100 AM CDT. * At 755 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Eastland, Cisco, Ranger, Gorman, Rising Star, Gunsight, Necessity and Carbon.