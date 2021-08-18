Cancel
Teacher’s mask ripped off by parent at ‘Meet the Teacher’ event

By Tribune Media Services
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A teacher’s face mask worn to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 was ripped off by a parent days before the first day of school in Texas, according to a school official. A statement, titled “Creating An Oasis For Our Students,” provided insights into the return to school at Eanes Independent School District in Austin as well as details on unfortunate situations like the face mask incident. Eanes ISD is a K-12 school district.

