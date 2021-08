On August 24, BSE Sensex 30 closed 0.73% up at a record high of 55,598.98, driven by buying in metals, banks, and pharmaceutical stocks. The benchmark index’s 52-week high was 56,118.57. While BSE Sensex gained 5.9% in a month, S&P BSE Mid Cap index declined 0.9%. S&P BSE SmallCap index plummeted 2.42% during the same period. Sectorwise, the S&P BSE IT index gained 10.2% over the last 30 days. Investors should be selective in the smallcap and midcap space due to high price volatility. We scanned the midcap and smallcap universe and shortlisted two stocks. The first one is in the IT industry while the other is a chemical company.