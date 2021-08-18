Cancel
Ann Arbor, MI

HOMES brewery and riverfront development in Ann Arbor get $870K in state funds for projects

By Jordyn Pair
The Ann Arbor News
 7 days ago
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two Ann Arbor developments have acquired grant funding to help them environmentally restore properties for planned projects. Ann Arbor brewpub HOMES Brewery has received a grant of $370,000 to address contamination issues at 78 Jackson Plaza in Ann Arbor. In addition to creating a tasting room, coffee shop, a commissary kitchen, an art gallery space and a flex space for events, the brewery has plans to install a new facility for the production of Smooj, its line of hard-seltzer smoothie beverages.

