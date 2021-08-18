NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Fajita Day

If you have been following my column for a meaningful period of time, you know I am quite fond of pork chops, specifically bone-in pork chops. One frustration I find myself dealing with these days is finding bone-in pork chops. I used to be able to call my local grocery store and specifically request bone-in pork chops cut as thick as I like them, typically 1 ¼ to 1 ½ inches thick. Typically these chops are considered “the loin chop” and look like a T-bone steak. They include the loin as well as the tenderloin, which is the “filet mignon” of the hog. While we were at a meat market in Cincinnati I noticed some beautiful loin chops at $3.99 per pound and cut to a little over one inch in thickness. Since I can’t get them at my grocer anymore I jumped all over them. This recipe worked for four chops. Let’s get started.