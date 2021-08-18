Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Fajita Day

kxnet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a long held belief that food cooked outdoors just tastes better. Maybe that’s why the sizzle of fajitas became a household favorite. It began in the early 1930s when Mexican vaqueros in Southwest Texas found a way to use throwaway cuts of meat. These hungry cowboys cooked over an open flame and transformed the ordinary into a tantalizing meal. They paired the fire roasted meat with corn and flour tortillas and a regional dish was born.

www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Day#Restaurants#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Lifestylemyrecipes.com

This Is the Hands-Down Best Way to Cook Fresh Corn

When the sweet corn comes into season every summer, so does the age-old debate about the best way to cook it. You'll have the old-school boilers pushing back against those who prefer steaming, and the grilling folks will weigh in as if there are no other options. The outliers enter the fray with roasting in the oven or cooking inside a cooler (seriously, it's a thing, and also, don't do it). And that is just for cooking it on the cob!
Omaha, NEunmc.edu

LiveGreen: National Honey Bee Day

This Saturday, Aug. 21, is National Honey Bee Day. Did you know that honey bees are responsible for one in every three bites of food we eat? Honey bees account for 90% of the pollination required for our crops to grow and are responsible for more than $1 billion in agricultural productivity within the U.S.
Restaurantsbeverlypress.com

National Waffle Day at Dolly Llama

Aug. 24 marks National Waffle Day, and Dolly Llama is offering an ice cream waffle deal for $5. Guests can start their creation with a bubble waffle or the OG Liege waffle, pair it with ice cream of their choosing and top it off with sauces and toppings. On this celebratory day they are also offering a 6-piece mini OG box of waffles for $5. 273 S. Western Ave., (213)908-5353, 611 S. Spring St., (213)283-8615 and 14545 Ventura Blvd., (818)809-2500.
Dayton, OHWDTN

Celebrating National S’mores Day

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We got in the spirit of National S’mores Day with the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio! We put together a delicious treat and chatted how you can get involved!
LifestyleKATU.com

National Authenticity Day!

August 16th is National Authenticity Day and today on the show Kara spoke with leadership coach Erin Hatzikostas about why authenticity is the secret weapon to being successful in your work. Erin suggested these three tips below when it comes to being authentic at work:. 1. Change the robotic out-of-office...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Ashley Lideau

National Soft Ice Cream Day

NEW ORLEANS, LA - August 19 is National Soft Ice Cream Day. You can celebrate this national holiday by looking for some soft ice cream next week. Here are some of the recommended places in New Orleans that serve soft ice cream according to Yelp.
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

National Vinyl Record Day

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’re like me, you grew up in a time where record stores were destination shopping. The new Aerosmith album was out or the Beatles, maybe Elvis or Johnny Cash were your favorites. Either way, getting that brand new album gave you a sense of accomplishment...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Curtis Macken

National Sponge Cake Day

NEW ORLEANS, LA - National Sponge Cake Day is a real national holiday and it is held on August 23 every year. If you missed it, you can still celebrate the occasion by eating sponge cake. So, here are some of the recommended places in New Orleans that serve sponge cake.
Hip Hopellisdownhome.com

National Panini Day / National Hip Hop Day

Although the first U.S. reference to panini dates to 1956, a precursor appeared in a 16th-century Italian cookbook. Panini sandwiches became trendy in Milanese bars, called paninoteche, in the 1970s, when office workers were looking for quick lunch choices. Trendy U.S. restaurants, particularly in New York, began selling the sandwiches, whose popularity then spread to other U.S. cities, each producing distinctive variations of the sandwich. In many English-speaking countries, a panino (Italian meaning “bread roll”) is a grilled sandwich made from bread such as ciabatta, foccacia and Italian baguettes. The bread is cut horizontally and filled with deli ingredients or other foods and then pressed in a grill.
DrinksWWLP 22News

A toast to National Pinot Noir Day

(Mass Appeal) – August 18th is National Pinot Noir Day, so what better time to learn a little bit about one of the world’s most versatile wines!. We’re joined by Elizabeth Schneider, author, wine expert and host of the “Wine for Normal People” podcast. You’ll hear about the history, style and versatility of this popular red wine.
San Diego, CAsandiegofoodfinds.com

National Prosecco Day

Friday, August 13th is National Prosecco Day, and to celebrate the sparkling white wine from Italy, we’ve compiled some great San Diego spots to sip and enjoy!. Not only does Metlbar Creamery & Cafe have Cavicchoioli 1928 Prosecco, by the glass or bottle, and Josh Cellars Prosecco Rose, but the one-of-a-kind North Park spot is working on aNegroni Gelato Prosecco Float for their Metl After Dark menu. Known for their boozy ice cream treats, this is one delicious creation you won’t want to miss out on! Keep an eye out on their social media page for updates on when you can stop by to try it for yourself.
RecipesKTAL

National Potato Day & Hashbrown Casserole

LOVING LIVING LOCAL—-What’s not to love about the humble potato? Pure comfort in carb and starch form! This casserole recipe will definitely bring you some comfort on National Potato Day! Here’s what you need:. 32 ounces shredded hash browns , thawed. 1/2 cup unsalted butter , melted. 10.75 ounces cream...
San Diego, CAsandiegofoodfinds.com

National Hot and Spicy Food Day

It’s time to add a little bit of spice to your day and celebrate National Hot and Spicy Food Day on August 19! The following destinations are dishing up some of the spiciest selections around town, with plenty of options for spice lovers to enjoy. Best known for their signature...
RecipesPosted by
DFW Community News

Garlic Butter Shrimp Boil

Can you handle this Garlic Butter Shrimp Boil? We’re talking butter-drizzled juicy shrimp, steamy corn and potatoes, and luscious little side dishes of garlic butter for extra dunking. YUM!. Hello! Here is what I think we should do:. Boil shrimp, summer sweet corn, baby red potatoes, and kielbasa sausage in...
FestivalNews-Herald

Today is: National Eat a Peach Day

National Eat a Peach Day is dedicated to the eating of peaches, and takes place in August, during one of the harvest months for the fruit. Peaches are native to Northwest China, and China still produces over half of the world's peaches. Its scientific name, persica, stems from the erroneous...
RecipesWashington Times-Herald

Dave Lobeck: Smoked and stuffed bone-in pork chop

If you have been following my column for a meaningful period of time, you know I am quite fond of pork chops, specifically bone-in pork chops. One frustration I find myself dealing with these days is finding bone-in pork chops. I used to be able to call my local grocery store and specifically request bone-in pork chops cut as thick as I like them, typically 1 ¼ to 1 ½ inches thick. Typically these chops are considered “the loin chop” and look like a T-bone steak. They include the loin as well as the tenderloin, which is the “filet mignon” of the hog. While we were at a meat market in Cincinnati I noticed some beautiful loin chops at $3.99 per pound and cut to a little over one inch in thickness. Since I can’t get them at my grocer anymore I jumped all over them. This recipe worked for four chops. Let’s get started.
Shelbyville Times-Gazette

After-School Snacks Fit for the Family

When it comes to selecting snacks and preparing meals, keep it simple and stock up on foods that are easy to prep and can be used in more than one way. One such food: fresh California grapes, which are abundant throughout the fall and into January. Crisp, juicy grapes can be eaten nearly anytime and anywhere, including school, the office and during after-school activities, at home or away.

Comments / 0

Community Policy