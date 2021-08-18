NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Fajita Day
It’s a long held belief that food cooked outdoors just tastes better. Maybe that’s why the sizzle of fajitas became a household favorite. It began in the early 1930s when Mexican vaqueros in Southwest Texas found a way to use throwaway cuts of meat. These hungry cowboys cooked over an open flame and transformed the ordinary into a tantalizing meal. They paired the fire roasted meat with corn and flour tortillas and a regional dish was born.www.kxnet.com
