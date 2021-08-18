Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Irondale, AL

Gary Palmer addresses constituents at a town hall in Irondale

By Brandon Moseley
alreporter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressman Gary Palmer, R-Alabama, on Tuesday held a town hall at the Irondale City Hall. The four-term congressman spoke to citizens about China, energy policy, Afghanistan, the national debt, completing Jefferson County’s Northern Beltline, and other issues — many of them addressing the citizens’ concerns. “The big issue is what...

www.alreporter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Irondale, AL
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Irondale, AL
Government
City
Clanton, AL
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steny Hoyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Americans#Taliban#Afghans#Birmingport#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Vietnam
Related
Greencastle, PAlocal21news.com

Business to hold Afghanistan town hall for veteran employees

A Pennsylvania Business that is one-hundred percent veteran operated is stepping up to help its employees process what’s happening in Afghanistan. Greencastle Consulting, will host a private town hall with a mental health counselor on Friday. CEO, Joe Crandall says that it’s important that everyone check on veterans and military...
Cole, OKPauls Valley Daily Democrat

Cole to hold phone town hall

U.S. Congressman Tom Cole will host a constituent telephone town hall this week to discuss and answer questions about the latest legislative news and updates from Congress. “With the U.S. House of Representatives out of legislative session for the customary August district work period, I look forward to connecting with thousands of my constituents during another telephone town hall in between on-the-ground visits in the Fourth District of Oklahoma,” said Cole.
Madras, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Rep. Cliff Bentz hosts Madras town hall

The Republican congressman focused mainly on issues related to natural resources. United States House Representative Cliff Bentz (R-OR) hosted a town hall meeting at Juniper Hills Park in Madras this past Friday. Bentz, a Republican congressman representing Oregon's second congressional district, spoke to a crowd of roughly 75 local citizens.
Foreign PolicyAOL Corp

Progressive lawmakers, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders, have largely stayed quiet as Afghanistan descends into chaos

Since the Taliban captured Kabul, Democrats and the GOP have attacked the US Afghanistan withdrawal. But prominent progressive lawmakers avoided criticizing President Joe Biden this week. The crisis in Afghanistan could pose a test for the Democratic Party in the 2022 midterm elections. See more stories on Insider's business page.
Oskaloosa, IAktvo.com

Grassley holds town hall in Oskaloosa

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Senator Chuck Grassley held a town hall discussion in Oskaloosa Tuesday. A few of the topics covered were infrastructure, vaccinations, and increasing tensions in Afghanistan. Another topic senator Grassley mentioned was California’s Proposition 12. It requires pig farmers to provide more living space for their animals. “We...
Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Mann: Town hall covered Afghanistan, spending and vaccines

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Congressman Tracey Mann was in Hutchinson Thursday for a town hall at the Hutchinson Public Library. "A lot of people share my concerns with the direction of the country right now," Mann said. "We led off by talking about Afghanistan, the debacle that is. A complete lack of a plan, lack of leadership. Also, a lot of people concerned with the spending that we see and also potentially forced vaccination, something that I oppose strongly and will fight, tooth and nail."
Germantown, NYtheharlemvalleynews.net

Rep. Delgado Holds 62nd Town Hall in Germantown

– Tonight, U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19) held his 62nd town hall in Germantown, New York. During tonight’s town hall, Rep. Delgado highlighted his successful legislative track record during Republican and Democratic administrations as well as his focus on local upstate issues, including the urgent need to invest in infrastructure, and addressed the situation in Afghanistan. Rep. Delgado has passed 12 bills into law, 10 under President Trump’s Administration and two under President Biden’s Administration.
Aerospace & DefenseTullahoma News

Commander addresses vax requirement during AEDC town hall

Arnold Air Force Base commander Col. Jeffrey Geraghty held a virtual town hall via Facebook Live this past week to talk to the community about what is happening at the base. Geraghty’s reasoning for holding the virtual town hall was the rise in the delta variant of COVID created some uncertainty and rumors regarding the base and he wanted to clear up in confusion. He added the town hall also provided a better opportunity to reach out to everyone in both the government and contract workforce, along with their families, rather than sending an email while giving anyone an opportunity to ask him questions directly.
Foreign Policyalreporter.com

Mike Rogers, Armed Services Committee Republicans press Biden for Afghanistan plan

House Armed Services Committee Republicans, led by Ranking Member Mike Rogers, R-Alabama, wrote a letter pressing President Joe Biden for a plan on Afghanistan. In the letter the members wrote: “For months, we have been asking you for a plan on your withdrawal from Afghanistan. You failed to provide us with one and based on the horrific events currently unfolding in Afghanistan, we are confident that we never received your plan because you never had one.”
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Two members of Congress who flew into Kabul for unannounced visit rebuked by Pelosi

Two members of Congress who flew into Kabul for an unannounced visit during the evacuation of American citizens and Afghans have been rebuked by Nancy Pelosi.US officials were stunned when Representative Seth Moulton and Representative Peter Meijer flew into the country on a chartered flight and stayed on the ground for several hours before leaving on another flight.The White House and State Department was furious as the two lawmakers did not coordinate the trip with diplomats or military commanders in charge of the often chaotic situation at the international airport, according to the Associated Press.Mr Moulton, a Democrat from...
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

Biden triggers attack on U.S. ammo supplies

The National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action is warning of more potential shortages of ammunition since the Joe Biden administration is banning the importation of Russian ammo. The organization confirmed word has come from Biden’s Department of State that a ban on importation of Russian ammunition is looming. The...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

‘Absolutely Not’ Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) Says U.S Isn’t On Track To Get Americans Out Of Afghanistan Before Deadline

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to discuss the withdraw of U.S forces out of Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover of the country. “Absolutely not. Absolutely not. And that’s based on discussions with people who are talking to folks on the ground. That’s based on briefings that we’ve had here, which you know, I’m not going to talk about in detail, but we are not on track. And the damage, the devastation to America’s role as a superpower to America’s ability to defend ourselves, to defend our allies, the damage is incalculable. If we have now gotten into a position where we are depending upon the Taliban, which they are our enemy, depending upon them, radical Islamic terrorists to secure, to — to provide for the safe travel and safe passage of U.S. citizens — and the fact that the president of the United States doesn’t understand that, the fact that our senior military leaders aren’t being absolutely direct and clear with him, the long damage to our interest, our security, to our armed forces of any message other than, we will get our people out, if you do not allow us to get our people out you will face consequences like you cannot imagine, and — and they will be severe, and they will be swift — that is the message that the Taliban ought to be receiving, and anything else is an abdication of American leadership and authority in the world.”
MilitaryPosted by
PRX

The US is building a military base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Micronesian residents have questions.

The United States is slated to get a new military base — this time in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Last month, during high-level talks in Honolulu, the US Indo-Pacific Command and the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) agreed to build a new base in the island nation, an archipelago of more than 600 islands strewn across the Western Pacific, some 3,700 miles from Hawaii.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Chinese citizens express anger over Kamala Harris Asia trip: ‘Why did she head to China’s backyard?’

Kamala Harris’s ongoing tour in southeast Asia has caused a stir on Chinese social media platforms, after her first speech in Singapore mentioned reaffirming America’s commitment to the region.The US vice president is in Singapore on the first leg of her most high-profile trip to Asia yet, which will focus on defending international rules in the South China Sea, expanding security cooperation and strengthening US regional leadership, a White House official said.In her first address during the trip, Ms Harris launched an offensive against China, accusing Beijing of “coercion and intimidation” in the South China Sea, which has been a...
Congress & CourtsVox

A new Supreme Court case could blow up decades of US diplomacy

Texas v. Biden, a case with profound implications for American foreign policy, reached the Supreme Court with lightning speed. On August 13, a judge in Texas appointed by then-President Donald Trump effectively ordered the Biden administration to permanently reinstate Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy. That policy, which is officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), requires many immigrants who seek asylum in the United States to stay in Mexico while they await a hearing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy