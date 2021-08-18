Cancel
Pets

FDA: Dog Food Made in New York Led To Hundreds of Sick, Dead Dogs

By Bobby Welber
96.1 The Breeze
96.1 The Breeze
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Warning: We have photos of over 60 different known dog foods sold in New York that the FDA believes has led to the "illness or death of hundreds of dogs." On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a corporate-wide warning letter to Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. after inspections of its manufacturing sites revealed alleged violations of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act that were shared across the sites.

96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Related
Pet ServicesABC 4

RECALL: Pet food recall linked to hundreds of dog deaths

UTAH (ABC4) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall warning of a Midwestern Pet Foods product, SPORTMiX, after discovering toxins in the food. The recall was issued after the consumption of SPORTMiX was linked to the death of at least 130 pets and more than 220 pet illnesses, the FDA reports.
Memphis, TNWREG

FDA warns consumers over contaminated dog food

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Food and Drug Administration issued a company-wide warning for Midwestern Pet Foods Inc. on August 1. The warning comes after inspections of their facilities revealed several violations regarding dry dog food brand SPORTMiX. The FDA reported over 220 pet illnesses and 130 deaths related to improper...
Pet Serviceswpr.org

The FDA Suspects Tainted Pet Foods Poisoned Hundreds Of Dogs

The Food and Drug Administration says more than 130 deaths and 220 illnesses in dogs may have been caused by the dog food brand Midwestern Pet Foods, after inspections "revealed evidence of significant violations" of food safety regulations. In a warning letter sent to the pet food manufacturer, the FDA...
cbslocal.com

FDA Sends Warning Letter, Says Recalled Pet Food May Be Linked To Over 130 Dog Deaths

(CBS) — The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning letter to Midwestern Pet Foods after possible links were found between its products and the deaths of 130 dogs and illnesses in 220 others. The agency says it sent the letter after inspections of Midwestern’s plants discovered “apparent violations”...
Petsmageenews.com

FDA Warns Firm After Hundreds of Dog Deaths

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. FDA warns firm after hundreds of dog deaths and illnesses; other firms warned about import violations. By News Desk on August 23,...
PetsPosted by
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
Pet ServicesPosted by
WSBS

Protect Your Pooch! Take A Look At Dog Food Recall List

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, some dog food brands are being recalled across the country because of potential mold contamination that could be quite serious for your canine. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) shared the recall notice from Sunshine Mills on July 29. The dog...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Toddler mauled to death by family dog in New York

A toddler aged 19-months has reportedly been mauled to death by a family dog in Brooklyn, New York. Officers were called to the scene shortly before midnight on Wednesday in Flatbush, a neighbourhood south of Prospect Park, to find the toddler severely injured. The family dog, which was believed to...
PetsDaily Beast

A Bad Last Day for New York’s Dog of a Governor—and His Dog

President Harry Truman famously said that ‘If you want a friend in politics, get a dog.” We learned the inverse of that on Monday, from a man on his way out of office: If you’re a dog in politics, beware of Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo’s final day as governor began...
Sheridan County, WYSheridan Media

Sheridan adds 50 to positive case count, FDA warns not to take ivermectin meant for horses

Over the weekend, Sheridan County has added 50 positive cases to the total of 2,821 total lab confirmed cases in the county since the pandemic began. Sheridan County now has 107 confirmed positive active cases as well as 28 probable cases active. Thirty patients have recovered from the virus over the weekend and Sheridan County has experienced 33 deaths from the virus.
Pet ServicesYes Weekly

The prescription dog food scam

According to petfoodindustry.com, Americans spent $36.9 billion dollars on pet food and treats in 2019. Meanwhile, comparecamp.com suggests that this year, those figures will rise to over $38 billion dollars. On a micro level, Petpedia.com says that pet owners in this country spend an average of $300 per year on pet food. However, over 40% of pet owners spend two or three times more than that, in part because their veterinarians prescribe a special diet to improve such things as digestive health and urinary tract ailments. In truth, these specialty pet foods do contain healthy ingredients, but they are not deserving of the name “prescription.”

