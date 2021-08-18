Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Krispy Kreme reports strong second quarter 2021 results

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKrispy Kreme was reporting mixed numbers for its second quarter after the bell Tuesday. The doughnut company posted a revenue of $349.2 million, beating estimates, while posting an EPS of 13 cents per share, a slight miss. Krispy Kreme went public in July, first under the ticker symbol "DNUT." This was its second public debut, with the first being 21 years ago. It was eventually acquired by Jab Holding, which took the doughnut chain private in 2016 before IPO-ing once again in 2021. Krispy Kreme shares mostly flat premarket.

bronx.news12.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Gold Bars#Dnut#Jab Holding#Spac#Navsight#Momentus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Urban Outfitters Reports Record Second-Quarter Sales, Profits

Shares of apparel company Urban Outfitters (URBN) - Get Report fell after the company reported second quarter results ahead of analyst estimates. The Philadelphia company reported second-quarter revenue of $1.16 billion with earnings of $1.28 per share. Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.09 billion with earnings of 78 cents per share.
Food & Drinkskitco.com

Krispy Kreme forecasts higher revenue on online, drive-thru bet (Aug.17)

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT.O) forecast stronger annual revenue after beating second-quarter estimates on Tuesday, betting on its online business, drive-thru and new menu items to soften any hit from the COVID-19 Delta variant. The doughnut maker's shares rose 2% in extended trading after its first earnings...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Reports Q2 EPS of $0.13

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) reported Q2 EPS of $0.13. Revenue for the quarter came in at $349.2 million, versus $0 reported last year. GUIDANCE:. Krispy Kreme sees FY2021 revenue of $1.34-1.38 billion,...
EconomyMySanAntonio

Best Buy boosts its full-year outlook after sales top estimates

Best Buy Co. rose in early trading Tuesday after it raised its full-year sales outlook on continued strong demand for its gadgets and services. The key metric of U.S. same-store sales rose 21% in the second quarter, the retailer reported in a statement. That's above the 18.4% average estimate from analysts compiled by Bloomberg.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Businessinvezz.com

Target expanding toy section with the addition of 100 Disney shops

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) has announced that it will add 100 more Disney shops within its outlets in a bid to help drive traffic ahead of the holiday season. Currently, the retailer has around 1,900 stores across the US, and it started opening Disney (NYSE: DIS) shops at various locations three years ago. Notably, with a tripling of the number of shops, over 160 Target outlets will offer Disney-branded merchandise ranging from costumes to toys by the end of 2021.
RetailRetail Wire

Are Home Depot and Lowe’s about to hit a sales wall?

A recent softening in the red-hot housing market and a reduction in homeowners tackling DIY projects has raised concerns about near-term growth rates for Home Depot and Lowe’s. Second-quarter sales fell short of analyst targets at Home Depot. Craig Menear, CEO, told analysts that sales had shifted toward more weekday...
New York City, NYCNN

Kroger's stock is at a record high. It looks overripe

New York (CNN Business) — Amazon, Walmart and Target have stepped up their games in the grocery business. So it may come as a surprise that shares of traditional supermarket chain Kroger are up nearly 50% this year and trading at an all-time high. Kroger (KR), like other food retailers,...
Richfield, MNfinance-commerce.com

With sales surging, Best Buy raises prospects for 2021

Best Buy raised its sales outlook for the year after breezing past Wall Street expectations in the second quarter. The nation’s largest consumer electronics chain joined the slew of other major retailers like Walmart, Target and Macy’s putting up banner numbers, suggesting that Americans have continued to be spend even as the delta variant spreads.
Public HealthWISH-TV

Krispy Kreme sweetening its free doughnut promotion for vaccinated people

(CNN) — Krispy Kreme is doubling down on its popular free doughnut promotion for customers vaccinated against COVID-19. Beginning Aug. 30, the chain is giving anyone with vaccination proof two free doughnuts every day until Sept. 5. The promotion comes following the US Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Restaurant Brands Names Tom Curtis As President Of Burger King US & Canada

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) owned restaurant chain Burger King has appointed Tom Curtis as President for its U.S. & Canada operations. "Tom joined us a few months ago and has quickly established a strong leadership position in the business and trust with our franchisees, informed by his 35 years of previous restaurant experience as both a franchisee and senior operations executive," said José Cil, CEO of Restaurant Brands International.
Stocksinvesting.com

Nordstrom Plunges 8% as Sales Fall Below 2019-Levels

Investing.com -- Nordstrom stock (NYSE: JWN ) slumped more than 8% in Wednesday’s premarket trading as a 6% decline in the company’s second-quarter sales from 2019 weighed. The fact that sales doubled from a year ago and that the company raised its annual revenue guidance was offset by the sales...
Grocery & SupermaketNews 12

Walmart launches new 'GoLocal' delivery service

Walmart is launching a new delivery service called 'GoLocal' that will deliver goods from other local retailers with competitive pricing and shipping within two hours. Urban Outfitters is getting into the resale marketplace to compete with resellers such as Poshmark and Thredup. Peloton will resume selling its tread model later...
Stocksinvesting.com

Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters Fall Premarket; Dick's Sporting Goods Rises

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Wednesday, August 25th. Please refresh for updates. Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) stock fell over 11% after the department store chain’s quarterly revenue declined 6% from pre-pandemic levels, with the company flagging supply chain issues and stiff competition. Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) stock fell 5.4%...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Nordstrom revenue stuck behind pre-pandemic levels, shares drop

(Reuters) -Nordstrom Inc's quarterly revenue declined 6% from pre-pandemic levels, sending the department store chain's shares down 7% aftermarket as investors pitted the lackluster result against strong growth at rivals Macy's and Kohl's. Nordstrom also raised its annual revenue forecast, but that did little to lift the mood after the...
MarketsShareCast

Best Buy raises FY same-store sales outlook

Retailer Best Buy reported better-than-expected second-quarter results ahead the bell on Tuesday, with the group raising its full-year same-store sales outlook after posting a comparable sales growth of 20% year-on-year. Best Buy Co. Inc. $121.49. 20:27 24/08/21. 8.32%. $9.33. Best Buy said second-quarter net income rose from $432.0m to $734.0m,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy