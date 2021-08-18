Krispy Kreme reports strong second quarter 2021 results

Krispy Kreme was reporting mixed numbers for its second quarter after the bell Tuesday. The doughnut company posted a revenue of $349.2 million, beating estimates, while posting an EPS of 13 cents per share, a slight miss. Krispy Kreme went public in July, first under the ticker symbol "DNUT." This was its second public debut, with the first being 21 years ago. It was eventually acquired by Jab Holding, which took the doughnut chain private in 2016 before IPO-ing once again in 2021. Krispy Kreme shares mostly flat premarket.