Conyers, GA

How This Metro Atlanta Founder Established His Unique Place in the Market with Eco-Friendly Manufacturing Solutions

By Atlanta Small Business Network
myasbn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany industry processes today rely on metal finishes, including aerospace, automobile, industrial appliances, and more. Today, many of these sectors are now looking for ways to become more environmentally friendly. On this week’s episode of The Playbook, host Mark Collier, business consultant for the UGA Small Business Development Center, is joined by Bill Cox, founder of Intense Powder Coating, LLC, located in Conyers, Ga. Cox is at the forefront of delivering environmentally friendly solutions to a wide variety of industries, and in this segment, he discusses his company’s solution for more environmentally friendly products from manufacturers everywhere.

www.myasbn.com

