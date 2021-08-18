Cancel
Oak Hill, WV

Donna Lee Hinds Bryant

Donna Lee Hinds Bryant , 75, of Oak Hill, WV died on Monday, August 16, 2021, at Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill, WV.

Born March 07, 1946, in New Haven, CT she was the daughter of the late William Fulton and Caroline Allen Hinds.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Franklin Bryant, Sr. (7/23/94).

Memories will forever be cherished by her daughter, Michelle R. Scarbro and husband, Kenneth; son, MSGT Robert F. Bryant, Jr. (USAF Retired) and wife, Janet; and grandson, Joshua D. Scarbro.

Services will be on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill with Pastor Pete Lokant officiating Burial will be at Gethsemane Memorial Garden., Oak Hill. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

While masks are not required you might consider wearing one before entering the building as we all attempt to stop the spread of COVID 19.

Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, WV

