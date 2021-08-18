Phyllis Ann Dardi, 80 of Delbarton, WV passed away August 15, 2021 while a patient at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. She was born in Williamson, WV on March 4, 1941. The only daughter of four children born to the late Robert Norman and Wilda Hinkle Leonard. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Charles A. Dardi and her brothers, Elmo, Charles and Ronald Leonard.

Phyllis was a great Christian woman; she loved the Lord with her whole heart. She was a lifetime member of the Delbarton/Regional Church of God. She worked for many years in Delbarton at the Matewan National Bank. In her retirement years she enjoyed being a homemaker, quilting and talking on the phone.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her son, Robert Anthony “Toney” Dardi and his wife Taunia of Strawberry Plains, TN, her daughter, Tammy Varney of Pikeville, KY, her grandchildren whom she dearly loved, Abbey and Nicholas Dardi and her special friends, Gerald and Lynette Hicks, Beaulah Ooten, Phyllis Bias and CJ and Sue Sammons.

Funeral services will be held at the Regional Church of God in Delbarton on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 12:00pm with Rev. Mitchell Bias and Rev. Rick Hisle officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Memory Gardens at Maher, WV. Visitation will be at the church on Friday evening from 6:00 till 9:00pm. Online condolences can be made at ChafinFuneralHome.Com. Pallbearers will be Gerald Hicks, Keith Hess, John Dardi, Oliver Spradlin, Tommy Crum, Les Maynard and Larry Maynard. Honorary pallbearers will be, Matthew Gilman, CJ Sammons, John Copley and Perr yJobe.

