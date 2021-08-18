Sandra Wiseman, age 77, of Gap Mills, WV, was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 16, 2021. Born April 21, 1944 at Bolt, WV, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Bessie Kiner Galford. Sandra was a strong and loving Christian Woman who loved God, her family, and crafting. Full of life, a quick wit and a true compassion for anyone she encountered. Sandra never met a stranger and dedicated her life to her family and her faith. Sandra holds a special place in the hearts of all who came through her door and had the privilege of spending time with her.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Christopher, Sandra is survived by her loving husband, Roger Wiseman of Gap Mills, WV; sons, Allen Wiseman and Michelle of St. Augustine, FL, Rick Wiseman and his wife Becky Jo of Scottsville, VA, and Brian Wiseman and Anna of Gap Mills, WV; in addition to numerous family and friends.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Gap Mills Church of the Nazarene at Gap Mills, WV with Pastor Clifford Kuhn officiating. Burial will follow in Carmel Cemetery at Gap Mills, WV. The family will receive friends Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until time of the service at the Church. For those wishing to send the family online condolences or would like to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.groves-mann.com

“So also you have sorrow now, but I will see you again, and your hearts will rejoice, and no one will take your joy from you” John 16:22. Arrangements by Groves-Mann Funeral Home in Union, WV.