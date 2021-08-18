Beazley names head of US cyber and tech
Specialist insurer Beazley has announced the appointment of Patricia Kocsondy as head of US cyber and tech. Prior to joining Beazley, Kocsondy (pictured above) served as senior vice president of errors and omissions and cyber underwriting for Chubb Limited’s North American financial lines, where she was responsible for strategic leadership and direction, portfolio management, product development and underwriting strategy. She has also held roles at Ace Limited, Chubb & Son, a division of Federal Insurance Company, and The Hartford.www.insurancebusinessmag.com
