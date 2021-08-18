Beazley names head of US cyber and tech

Dive In, the global festival for diversity and inclusion in insurance, is returning next month for its seventh year of educating and empowering insurance professionals to understand how to be active allies and champions for all. Taking place from September 21-23, this year’s Dive In will take on a hybrid format and will cover the theme of Active Allyship, touching a vast range of topics from LGBTQ+ to neurodiversity, generational differences, the work-life balance, mental health, and more.