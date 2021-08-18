Cancel
King’s offense, Mitchell’s defense leads Sacramento to title

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — Louis King finished with 21 points to help the Sacramento Kings cruise to a 100-67 victory over the Boston Celtics in the NBA Summer League championship game. It was Sacramento’s first Summer League title since 2014. Davion Mitchell, who was taken ninth overall in last month’s draft, helped shut down Celtics guard Payton Pritchard. Carsen Edwards had 15 points and Aaron Nesmith 12 for Boston. Pritchard finished with just six points after being limited to 3-of-9 shooting from the floor.

